“Never graduate” “Sweet Jesus” - College hoops world reacts to Cavinder Twins' SI Swimsuit snaps from Miami

The Cavinder twins, Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder, are known for their displays on the basketball court. However, the twins took to Instagram to show pictures of their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway in Miami.

The twins helped the Miami Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight in the 2022-23 season and are returning after a one-year break.

The college hoops fans were quick to react. While some fans were left in awe, others made hilarious comparisons.

College hoops world reacts to Miami basketball’s Cavinder twins' latest snaps SI swimsuit snaps

A fan commented:

"Never graduate."

Another fan was amazed by the post:

"Sweet Jesus."

This fan complimented the twins.

"So stunning."

Other fans made some hilarious comparisons with the twins. This fan compared the Cavinder twins to Paul George's season in 2014, when he averaged 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the NBA.

"2014 Paul George."

Another fan compared him to the "Splash Brothers."

"Steph and Klay."

The Cavinder twins posted a picture of them grabbing a snack and this fan was there for it.

"Also last pic. most deserved chips and quac."

Cavinder Twins' off-the-court activities

Hanna and Haley Cavinder will enter their fifth year at the University of Miami. They have made a name for themselves under the new NIL policies that took effect in college athletics.

The Cavinder twins were the first to sign a paid partnership under the legislation. Furthermore, they also served as advocates for various student-athletes on Capitol Hill to pave the way for future athletes so that they could profit off their names.

The twins also founded a fitness and wellness app called 'Twogether' to help women who face body image issues and their relationship with food.

In college, Hanna Cavinder has averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. On the other hand, Haley Cavinder has averaged 16.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 3.8 apg while shooting 41.7%.

