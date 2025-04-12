"Never been happier for 2 people I never met": College hoops fans overjoyed as Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, Faith Masonius get betrothed

Fans reacted as Maryland's Shyanne Sellers and former Terrapins forward Faith Masonius announced their engagement on Friday. One of their friends posted a snap of the couple on Instagram story.
The news quickly spread across the college basketball world, with several outlets covering their betrothal.
Fans reacted to the news on X.
"Faith and Shyanne 💕💕 this makes my ♥️ melt. Love you both 💍 congratulations," one wrote.
"I'm still processing. Just that I thought it was a college experiment. Kings to you two. You just took my Knight. Best of Life to you both. Two of my favorite Terps. Make each other your world.," another commented.
"I’ve never been happier for 2 ppl i’ve never met," one added.
Maryland's Instagram page also covered Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius' engagement, drawing in reactions from program supporters:
"The absolute best possible news," one commented.
"STOP I AM SO HAPPY FOR THEM," another wrote.
"Awww. Love wins. 🫶🏾 That last slide tho. 😂," one added.
Moreover, the couple also joined in on the action:
"Locked in frrrr @faithmasonius ❤️," Sellers wrote.
"Wifey for lifeyyy @shyanne.sellers ❤," Masonius replied.
What's next for Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius in their professional journeys?
Shyanne Sellers led Maryland to the Sweet 16 round in the NCAA tournament averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds on 46.2% overall and 40.8% 3-point shooting.
She has been invited to the WNBA draft on April 14 at the Shed, where she's expected to be picked top 10.
Meanwhile, Faith Masonius, the All-Big East First Team member, was a top 12 in conference with 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 45.6% shooting.
She's yet to reveal her stance on the big league and hasn't been invited to attend the draft. However, in an interview with the Diamond Back News in 2024, she said that she's interested in pursuing a coaching career.
"You have so many assistant coaches that aren’t even close to being done with their career … just creating those relationships so maybe if they go somewhere someday, maybe I can be on their coaching staff," she said about her professional journey.
Masonius was present when Shyanne Sellers battled against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Sweet 16. Fans can expect her to be present when Sellers' name gets called on Monday.
