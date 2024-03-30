The Louisville Cardinals recently announced the appointment of Pat Kelsey as the new head coach of their men's basketball program on a five-year contract after firing Kenny Payne.

Payne had a horrendous two-year tenure as coach of Louisville, going 8-24 this season and 12-52 overall, which led to his dismissal and the hiring of Kelsey.

In a video posted on the social media pages of the Cardinals, Pat Kelsey was seen stunned to learn that a luxurious room he was being shown would be his new office while he erroneously assumed that it was a lounge.

"This is my office? I swear to you I thought that this was like some lounge which is cool enough. That's my desk? National championship," Kelsey said.

Kelsey was previously in charge of the Charleston Cougars, which competes in the Coastal Athletic Association.

During his introductory news conference, Pat Kelsey extended the olive branch to the former coach, Kenny Payne, an alumnus of the institution.

"Obviously, it didn't work out the way we wanted it, but he is a major, major, major part of Card Nation," Kelsey said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "He is welcome back here like everybody else. He's a world-class human being. I don't know him well, but I know a ton of people that know him. We're really proud of who he is, and that he's a Cardinal."

Pat Kelsey nabs Louisville job

Pat Kelsey is taking over a program that is at its lowest ebb. The Cardinals' last NCAA tournament appearance came five years ago.

Kelsey coached the Winthrop Eagles, who competed in the Big South Conference for nine years before joining the Charleston Cougars of the Coastal Athletic Association for three years.

During his 12-year spell at those programs, he made four March Madness appearances, the latest being this edition, where his team lost in the first round to the Alabama Crimson Tide after the Cougars had a 27-8 season.

He has a 261-122 record (68.1%) as coach of Winthrop and Charleston, including 11 conference championships, indicating why he was such an attractive option for the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville athletic director Josh Heird highlighted some qualities that made Kelsey an attractive hire.

"Pat has proven his ability to build multiple programs to an elite level. He garners great respect as a coach, manager, communicator and motivator who will build strong bonds with his student-athletes, coaches and our fan base," Heird said (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Kelsey will inherit a passionate program. It was clearly visible as the Kueber Center was packed with fans during his presentation.