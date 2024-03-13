Why was Kenny Payne fired? Exploring the potential reasons behind Louisville head coach's dismissal 

Kenny Payne is set to be fired as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals' men's basketball team, according to ESPN. Payne just finished his second season of a six-year deal with the Cardinals, which he originally signed back in 2022.

Why was Kenny Payne fired?

Kenny Payne’s tenure as head coach of the Louisville Cardinals basketball team was likely cut short due to the team’s underwhelming performance.

Appointed in 2022, Payne’s leadership saw the Cardinals struggle, posting a dismal record of 4-28 in his inaugural season, followed by an 8-24 record in the subsequent season. These results are believed to have led to his dismissal after just two seasons.

Despite the struggles, Payne spoke after Tuesday's loss that he thought he could build something special in Louisville.

"For me, I go back to day one. When I walked into the program as the new head coach, I talked about, I needed everybody on the same page. We sort of forgot that. I talked about how I'm not going to let you blame me. I'm not standing up here by myself. I need all of Louisville with me," Payne said to ESPN.

Unfortnately, Payne won't have the chance to do that as Louisville decided to part ways with the coach after two seasons.

Louisville seeks new direction after Kenny Payne’s departure

Upon his hiring, expectations were high for Kenny Payne to help turn around Louisville’s basketball program through his recruiting prowess. However, the anticipated turnaround did not materialize. Instead, many fans called for him to be fired after his first season, but the Cardinals opted to keep him around for one more season, which only saw marginal improvements.

As the Louisville Cardinals head coach, Payne went 12-52, with just one win away on the road in the two seasons. The team also went 3-17 in ACC play, which undoubtedly factored into the decision.

To end the season, Louisville was on an eight-game losing skid, and their last win was on Feb. 10 against Georgia Tech. Following the firing of Payne, it's uncertain who will replace him as the head coach of Louisville.

