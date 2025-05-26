Newly appointed Notre Dame GM Pat Garrity proposes new solution to keep athletes from transferring 

The pressure is on newly appointed Notre Dame general manager Pat Garrity to restore the Fighting Irish's former glory. He shared with On3 Sports his plans to help Notre Dame navigate the NIL era of NCAA basketball and keep their student-athletes from transferring in the future.

Garrity is embracing the challenge of NIL, knowing well that an intelligent approach is needed for the Fighting Irish to return to prominence in men's college basketball. He offered a solution to make Notre Dame players stay in South Bend and resist the urge to enter the transfer portal.

“I think that’s one of the big things that we gotta focus on here, just in terms of retention, is just selling the point that there’s the money aspect of this thing," Garrity told On3. "It’s just a reality in college sports right now, but there’s more to that.

"Being remembered as an all-time great at a college means something when you hang it up, eventually. And, so I think that we have to be able to demonstrate to our student-athletes that we can get you there, and that’s ultimately the important thing."

Pat Garrity added that for his plan to succeed, he would need the help of former Notre Dame greats to get the message across that staying in South Bend is a good thing for them and their basketball careers.

Revisiting Pat Garrity's college basketball career at Notre Dame

Newly appointed Notre Dame men's and women's basketball general manager Pat Garrity (Photo: Imagn)

Pat Garrity played four seasons at Notre Dame, suiting up for the Fighting Irish from 1994 to 1998.

He immediately made his presence felt, leading the team in scoring during his freshman year. He averaged 13.4 points through 27 games in the 1994-95 season for the Fighting Irish, who ended their campaign with a 15-12 slate.

Garrity's numbers went up the following season, averaging 17.2 points and 7.1 boards during his sophomore year. He continued to impress in his junior year, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists in the 1996-97 season. He averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2.8 dimes through 30 games.

Pat Garrity saved the best for last in his senior season, recording career-best marks in scoring and rebounding. The Notre Dame star averaged 23.2 points and 8.3 boards per contest, making him a consensus second-team All-American in 1998.

