Newly appointed Xavier HC Richard Pitino shares heartwarming message for New Mexico fans at introductory press conference

Coach Richard Pitino left the New Mexico Lobos and took the Xavier Musketeers' job last week. Pitino, who is the son of high-flying St. John's Red Storm coach, Rick Pitino had just led the Lobos to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when he was eliminated by the Michigan State Spartans.

During his introductory news conference, the younger Pitino shared a heartwarming message for his former team.

"I get offered the Minnesota job at 30 years old," Richard Pitino said. "We had some success, we weren't horrible by any means. But we did not have the consistent success that I dreamed of. After eight years, I was fired, and that was very humbling and very sobering. The greatest thing that ever happened to me was New Mexico.

"So, I took a leap of faith and I would not be at a dream job like Xavier without the people at New Mexico. The fans, they treated my family so very well. The administration, they believed in me. I'm very grateful for them. It was very emotional and hard to say goodbye to so many special people."

Richard Pitino was advised by his father to take Xavier job

During his four years as the coach of New Mexico, Richard Pitino made the Lobos a force to be reckoned with. This season, he led them to a 27-8 record and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Their last appearance in the round of 32 was in 2012. He led the Lobos to back-to-back March Madness appearances and won the 2024-2025 Mountain West Tournament championship.

He had an 88-49 overall record during his four-year stint at New Mexico and was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year this season.

During his introductory news conference, the younger Pitino revealed the advice that he got from his father regarding the Xavier job.

“He saw the way the community embraced me in Albuquerque, how much we were winning, and he saw how happy I was. When Xavier called, he changed his tune,” Richard Pitino said. “I think that the fit is really good. I just resonate with this type of community and very, very comfortable with it.

"I can tell you there was no bigger fan of taking Xavier than my dad. This was, by far, the one over any of the other ones. Some had offered, some had not. This is the one he wanted me to take."

Despite having a famous father, Richard Pitino has distinguished himself in college basketball and has a 247-186 overall record as coach of the FIU Panthers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the New Mexico Lobos.

