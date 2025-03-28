NFL star Jake Ferguson drops a cheeky 3-word reaction to GF Haley Cavinder's beachy snaps from the Bahamas

On Friday, Haley Cavinder posted her bikini pictures from Baker's Bay Ocean & Golf Club on Instagram. The Miami women's basketball star is on a trip to the Bahamas with her twin, Hanna. One of the pictures showed Haley enjoying under the sun.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Some photos showed Haley Cavinder sporting a cowboy hat.

"Cowgirl hay," she captioned the IG post.

Cavinder's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, left a cheeky comment keeping with the cowboy theme.

"Save a horse," he wrote.

Jake Ferguson comments on girlfriend Haley Cavinder's IG post-Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

It can be inferred that Ferguson's comment was in reference to the popular country song "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich. His reaction to his girlfriend's latest Instagram post suggests this athletic couple is going as strong as ever.

Ad

Cavinder & Jake Ferguson's Relationship Timeline

These two athletes were first speculated to be a couple in September 2023. Around this time, fans noticed Cavinder wearing Dallas Cowboys merchandise, including a Ferguson jersey. She and Hanna attended a Cowboys game in December of that year, and Cavinder included a photo of her and Ferguson in her 2023 Instagram dump at the end of the year.

Ad

Cavinder and Ferguson celebrated their first anniversary on Sep. 24, and Cavinder commemorated the occasion with a photo dump of the two on her Instagram account. The two frequently appear on each other's social media accounts and comment on each other's posts, as seen through Ferguson's comment on Cavinder's latest Instagram post.

In March of last year, Cavinder and Ferguson went on a romantic Caribbean vacation, which they shared photos of on social media. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Cavinder attended some Cowboys games to cheer on her tight-end boyfriend. In photos she shared on Instagram, she wore a custom Ferguson jacket with his name and number on the back.

Ad

Ad

Earlier this month, the two went on a couples trip with Hanna and her then-boyfriend, Miami quarterback Carson Beck. It seems that Hanna and Beck have since broken up, as Hanna has removed all photos of the football star from her Instagram, but neither party has confirmed this news.

Cavinder and Ferguson keep fans updated on their relationship on social media, and his cheeky comment on her latest Instagram post is no exception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.