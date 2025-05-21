  • home icon
  Niele Ivey shares 2-word reaction as Hannah Hidalgo's former teammate re-signs with LA Sparks

Niele Ivey shares 2-word reaction as Hannah Hidalgo's former teammate re-signs with LA Sparks

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified May 21, 2025 11:58 GMT
Hannah Hidalgo, Niele Ivey and Liatu King
Hannah Hidalgo, Niele Ivey and Liatu King

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey guided the Fighting Irish to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament last season after a period during which her team was ranked No. 1 in the AP polls before tailing off as the season ended. Ivey has had to deal with mass departures from last season's team with stars like Olivia Miles, Emma Risch, Kylee Watson and Kate Koval departing via the transfer portal.

Ivey also lost standouts Liatu King, Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld to the WNBA via the draft. On Tuesday, King, who was selected No. 28 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks but was waived after camp, was subsequently signed to a rest-of-the-season hardship contract after the team was impacted by several injuries.

Niele Ivey celebrated her former player's contract by reposting the graphic of the news on her Instagram stories. She captioned it:

"Yea Tru!" Niele Ivey wrote.
Ivey&#039;s IG stories
Ivey's IG stories

Ivey acquired Liatu King from the transfer portal last season after she spent her first four seasons in college basketball playing with the Pittsburgh Panthers. King averaged 11.1 points on 56.3% shooting from the floor, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Fighting Irish.

Niele Ivey rebuilds with Hannah Hidalgo as key piece

With mass departures from last year's roster, Niele Ivey has had a huge rebuilding job ahead of next season. Wooden Award finalist Hannah Hidalgo, who has consistently been one of the best players in the country, chose to stay in South Bend and become the key piece of the Fighting Irish rebuild.

During last Wednesday's segment of "SportsCenter," Ivey asserted the fiery Hidalgo's readiness to become the face of college basketball and take up the Notre Dame leadership mantle next season.

"Well, she's (Hidalgo) gonna be the best player in the game," Ivey said. "She's ready for it, a rising junior, somebody that has exploded on the stage since her freshman year, coming off of an incredible sophomore year. She's ready for it and I'm excited that she's going to be the face of women's basketball 'cause she's earned it and deserves it.
"She's a leader regardless because of the way she plays and now, she gets the chance to be an upperclassman, somebody that's got the experience all eyes are on her and she's excited for that position."

Last season, Hannah Hidalgo averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 46.3% shooting from the floor and 40% shooting from beyond the arc for the Fighting Irish. She will certainly be a key piece of the Nile Ivey rebuild for Notre Dame ahead of next season.

