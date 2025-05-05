"What's really going on in ND?": Fans react as former teammates Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles are spotted amid heated discussion

Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles was projected to be the No. 2 pick during the 2025 WNBA draft, but she shocked many when she opted to remain in college for an extra year. Three weeks ago, Miles announced her commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs, the team that had eliminated the Fighting Irish in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Miles had formed a lethal partnership with Wooden Award finalist Hannah Hidalgo for the Fighting Irish under coach Ivey Niele.
On Saturday, a fan posted a clip on X of Miles and Hidalgo engaged in an intense conversation during the Las Vegas Aces versus Dallas Wings WNBA preseason game. The animated conversation involved a lot of pointing and gesturing back and forth, prompting security to escort them back up the tunnel and catching the attention of college basketball fans.
College basketball fans have questioned before whether relations between Olivia Miles and the outspoken Hannah Hidalgo led to the latter leaving South Bend. The clip on X only added fuel to the flames.
Some fans speculated that things were not peachy in South Bend, leading to the transfers.
"I’m glad I’m not the only one who seen this. What’s really going on at ND?" one fan tweeted.
"This is so interesting .. is there any beef or not," another fan tweeted.
"It’s definitely something cause the transfer was out of nowhere," one fan tweeted.
Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo address "beef"
While Olivia Miles opting out of the WNBA draft was a shock, her entering the transfer portal from Notre Dame continued a trend that estimated that 30% of the players in women's college basketball had entered the portal from their original programs.
During an Instagram live session two weeks ago, Miles addressed whether there was any truth to the speculation that there was bad blood between her and Hannah Hidalgo.
"Yeah, we're fine," Olivia Miles said. "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."
Hidalgo commented on Miles' claims during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.
"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said," Hidalgo said. "You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her.
“So, whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I'm really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."
Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo may yet clash as opponents in college basketball next season after years of forming one of the most formidable duos for the Fighting Irish.
