Nika Mühl gets teary eyed with Seattle's delightful surprise bringing an entire UConn graduation ceremony to the facility

Former UConn Huskies star Nika Mühl received a pleasant surprise from her WNBA family. The 23-year-old recently graduated along with Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Azzi Fudd when the Seattle Storm selected her as the 14th overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. However, she couldn't attend the graduation at her university since she was in Seattle.

To make up for it, the Storm decided to give Nika Mühl her very own graduation ceremony. In a video posted on the team's official account, Mühl is seen dressed in her graduation gown as she is greeted with a round of applause by her teammates and later presented with her diploma. The kind gesture left her teary-eyed.

Watch the video down below.

Mühl graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychological sciences. She joined the Huskies in 2019 after deciding to commit to the program over offers from teams like Oregon, Ohio State and others.

She spent four seasons with the Huskies during which she was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Last season, Mühl averaged 6.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while also being the program's all-time leader in assists with 686 career assists.

Nika Mühl and former UConn teammates pose for graduation photos in sweatpants

While Mühl could not attend the graduation ceremony, she had the opportunity to meet up with her former teammates Paige Bueckers, Aaliya Boston, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin later on campus to click a few snaps together in their graduation gowns.

In a post shared by the UConn women's basketball official IG account, Nika Mühl and her former teammates are seen posing with head coach Geno Auriemma. Other snaps show them on the court, wearing their gowns over their UConn jerseys and sweatpants.

It remains to be seen how Mühl performs for the Seattle Storm in her WNBA debut campaign.