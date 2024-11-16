“No more GPA issue?”: College hoops fans react as Chloe Kitts impresses in South Carolina return

Chloe Kitts produced another dazzling performance for the South Carolina Gamecocks, playing a key role in their massive 92-60 win over the Coppin State Eagles on Thursday. After missing a key game against the NC State Wolfpack, the junior forward returned recorded her second double-double of the season, and is emerging as the player to watch on Dawn Staley's team this season.

Kitts, who missed the game against the Wolfpack due to an academic policy issue, lit up social media with her impressive performance against the Eagles.

Fans took to X to express their opinions, with some of them bringing up the issue that kept her out of the Final Four rematch between the Gamecocks and the Wolfpack.

"No more GPA issue?" said one fan.

"Chloe Kitts tonight, A gym, C+ math, C, English, C- history, lol," said another.

Another fan added, "Got that academic suspension cleared up real quick."

Other fans were quick to praise the talented forward, hyping up her prospects for next year's WNBA draft.

"It’s Chloe’s time to shine! She has paid her dues,she has the receipts and it is time for her recognition. Let’s Roll Chloe," said one fan.

"She's going to make a WNBA team really happy in the near future," said another.

Another fan added, "What a team South Carolina have. Chloe showed out last night. She's tall, agile and can defend and shoot! She's a star!"

Chloe Kitts almost replicates Michigan heroics against Coppin State

Chloe Kitts stood out in the Gamecocks' narrow win over the Michigan Wolverines in their season opener on November 4. She finished with a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, leading the reigning national champions to a 68-62 win in their game at Las Vegas.

Kitts nearly replicated those same stats against the Eagles, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of game time. She was backed up by sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley, who finished as the Gamecocks' top scorer with 23 points, along with four rebounds and four assists.

Te-Hina Paopao was the only starter apart from Kitts to score in double-digits, while Arkansas transfer Maryam Dauda and No. 2 recruit Joyce Edwards came off the bench to score 10 points each.

The Gamecocks, now 3-0, will look to build on their first home win of the season when they face the East Carolina Pirates at the Colonial Life Arena on November 17 at 2PM ET.

