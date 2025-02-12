"No idea what he's still doing in college": Dan Hurley hails 7'1 Ryan Kalkbrenner after UConn upsets Creighton

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies bounced back from Friday's loss to the St. John's Red Storm, beating the Creighton Bluejays 70-66 in a thrilling Big East encounter at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday night. Three players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 17-7.

Hurley had some nice words about Ryan Kalkbrenner after he was asked about the Creighton big man in the postgame interview. Kalkbrenner played the entire game against UConn, scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He also had nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in what could be his final game against the Huskies.

“I cannot wait until I don’t have to play against Kalkbrenner again. No idea what he’s still doing in college," Hurley told KETV.

Hurley backed Kalkbrenner to win individual honors at the end of the 2024-25 NCAA season after another brilliant year for Creighton.

"He’s who I would pick to be Big East Player of the Year without question,” Hurley said.

Kalkbrenner has been a vital cog for the Bluejays this season, leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks. The 7-foot-1 senior center helped Creighton enter the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since November, averaging 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks during their nine-game unbeaten run.

One of those victories came against Dan Hurley's UConn on the road on Jan. 18. Kalkbrenner posted a double-double in that encounter, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards in Creighton's 68-63 win.

Liam McNeeley delivers for Dan Hurley in UConn's win over Creighton

The UConn Huskies were in danger of losing back-to-back games for the first time since November, trailing the Creighton Bluejays 37-29 at the break. Fortunately for Dan Hurley, Liam McNeeley came to his team's rescue in the second half. The freshman forward scored 23 points during that period to lead UConn to a key road win.

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) celebrates a basket against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half of their NCAA basketball game at CHI Health Center Omaha. Photo: Imagn

McNeeley shot 12-of-22 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from the 3-point area. Four of his outside shots came during the second half, helping the Huskies record the come-from-behind victory.

McNeeley has been on fire since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for eight games. He averages 28.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in his last two games for UConn.

