"No JT Toppin is crazy": College hoops fans discontent after NCAA analysts select First Team All-American feat. Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and more

Following the end of the 2024-25 men's college basketball regular season, a group of NCAA basketball analysts selected their First Team All-American members, featuring Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome. On Monday, The Field of 68 podcast network revealed its five All-American members for this season on X (formerly Twitter).

Besides Duke freshman Flagg and Auburn senior Broome, they included Purdue's Braden Smith, Florida Gators' Walter Clayton Jr, and Louisville's ACC Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn.

Here is the full First Team by The Field of 68:

Immediately after the announcement, fans voiced their displeasure in the comments, expressing concerns about some noteworthy exclusions from the list.

"No JT Toppin is crazy, he should be on every all American 1st team," one fan wrote, referring to the Texas Tech sophomore who averaged 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Toppin was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the Red Raiders to a 24-7 overall record and 15-5 conference mark.

"Is that 'Chucky Hepburn' over John Tonje, Kam Jones, Jt Toppin, and Pj Haggerty?" a user said.

"Chucky Hepburn over Kam Jones and JT Toppin is absolutely the worst take I've seen in a month," one fan added.

2 out of 5 are ACC players? This is so unserious," a reply read.

"Chucky Hepburn a mistake?" one more chimed in.

Duke's Cooper Flagg dominates ACC Awards, wins Player of the Year

Everything people expected out of Duke's phenom Cooper Flagg before the season is now coming to fruition. He completely dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference, guiding the Blue Devils to the regular season glory.

The high-flying 6-foot-9 guard/forward took home the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year awards. Flagg is one of the top scorers in the conference, averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field.

He also impacts the game in a variety of ways, grabbing 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Cooper Flagg's all-around brilliance landed him on the First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team as well. The young superstar is a widely considered projected top pick in this year's NBA draft. However, he has not yet declared for the draft and there are still talks he could return to Durham next season.

