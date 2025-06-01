No loyalty in college basketball”: College hoops fans react as UNC’s Ven-Allen Lubin commits to NC State

Ven-Allen Lubin is on the move again. After playing for three different programs in his first three college basketball seasons, Lubin is transferring away from UNC. On Sunday, according to a report from On3, he is committed to NC State for next season.

Ad

This will be Lubin's final season of NCAA eligibility. In his only season with the Tar Heels, Lubin averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He saw a dip in production from his previous year at Vanderbilt.

Ad

Trending

After it was announced that Lubin had transferred to his fourth team in as many years, fans reacted on Instagram.

"No loyalty in college basketball," one fan wrote.

"I guess loyalty is out the window now," one fan commented.

"Committing and or transfering to the rival school will never not be weird…" one fan added.

Fans continued to react negatively in the comments.

Ad

"We talking like he’s him. We all saw that jump shot against Duke. Sh*tty *ss mf" one fan wrote.

"Shows his loyalty in general. 4 schools in 4 years," one fan commented.

"No loyalty in college no more can’t trust or believe what a lot of players say anymore only in actions," one fan added.

Ad

Image via the comments of the Instagram post.

Ven-Allen Lubin transfers to NC State after previously emphasizing his intention to stay at UNC

Part of the reason so many UNC fans expressed their frustration in the Instagram comments is that Ven-Allen Lubin went back on his word. After the end of the season, he entered the transfer portal.

Ad

However, on April 21, he posted on X, emphasizing his intention to return to UNC, claiming he only entered the portal because of the complexities of the NCAA settlement. The settlement has to do with multiple lawsuits regarding student-athlete pay.

"Before anybody jumps to the wrong conclusion, I am letting everyone know that I am entering the transfer portal with full intent on returning to UNC," Lubin wrote. "My action relates to the complexities surrounding the possible approval of the pending NCAA settlement."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While UNC fans are disappointed in Ven-Allen Lubin's decision, it follows a pattern he has displayed throughout his college basketball career. After his first season at Notre Dame, he opted to transfer to Vanderbilt. Then, after having a breakout season with the Commodores, averaging 12.3 points per game, he transferred to UNC.

This season, Ven-Allen Lubin took a step back with UNC but claimed he wanted to stay in Chapel Hill. Despite what he said publicly, he decided to transfer to NC State for his final college season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here