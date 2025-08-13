BR Hoops shared Jonathan Wasserman’s 2026 NBA mock draft on social media, sparking reactions from fans concerning the ranking of Isaiah Evans and Cameron Boozer. Wasserman’s big board, released ahead of the 2025–26 college basketball season, ranked Evans at No. 28 and Boozer at No. 2. The placements ignited online pushback, as many felt both players deserved higher spots, especially Boozer, who some believe should be the undisputed No. 1 pick. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans expressed their support for Boozer and Evans“No way Evans that low,” a fan commented.“Boozer should go number 1. He will give you 21 and 8 as a rookie. 2nd year 26 and 10. Other guys have that maybe factor. Boozer is the safest pick,” another fan said.Fans continued to express their thoughts on the rankings.“Boozer not going 2,” another fan wrote.“Mikel Brown will be a top 3 pick,” a user said.“Jasper, Tahaad and Isaiah Evans will all go top 20,&quot; another fan said.Hoops fans push back on Jonathan Wasserman’s 2026 NBA mock draft - Image source: Instagram/br_hoopsBoozer played for Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida. In his sophomore season, he averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while leading his team to a state championship.As a junior, Evans put up 26.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game before exploding in the NCHSAA state playoffs with a 38.6 points-per-game average over five matchups. He finished that season with a North Carolina Mr. Basketball title.Meanwhile, in his senior year, Evans elevated his game, averaging 27.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals, guiding his team to a 30–3 record and a Class 4A state championship. He won North Carolina Mr. Basketball again and earned a spot in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game. He averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% in his freshman season with Duke. Isaiah Evans spends offseason giving back to the communityOn Wednesday, Duke guard Isaiah Evans dedicated part of his summer to working at a hometown basketball camp. He led the Isaiah Evans Basketball Camp in Concord, North Carolina, hosted by the nonprofit Destined 4 Greatness Hoops.The camp brought together kids who shared a passion for basketball. He spent time mentoring the next generation. Speaking about the camp, Evan explained the motivation behind his latest endeavor.“I can just try and give back to the kids as much as possible,” Evans said. “Just give them a voice of guidance from a distance, maybe. And even now, giving them guidance up close.”While Evans knew not every camper would go on to play in the NBA, he believed the lessons of basketball go far beyond the sport itself. The camp’s focus was on skill development, instilling discipline, confidence, teamwork and love for the game.