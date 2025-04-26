"No way you did that," "I'll be cheering for you": College hoops fans perplexed by MiLaysia Fulwiley committing to South Carolina's rival

After several controversial pieces of information about her transfer journey, MiLaysia Fulwiley has declared her new home with rival LSU Tigers. The former South Carolina Gamecocks guard will now suit up for Kim Mulkey next season and has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Ad

She announced her new home through a post on Instagram, donning the Tigers' jersey in the graphics.

"Geaux Tigers 💜💛," she cationed the post.

Ad

Trending

Fulwiley's decision to join Mulkey didn't come as a surprise to college hoops fans. An obscure account, @KimMilkey, made waves earlier this week by announcing that the 2023 NCAA champions were the frontrunners to land Fulwiley from the portal. However, with no comments by Mulkey and Fulwiley on the narrative, fan speculation only intensified.

Now, as MiLaysia Fulwiley cements her place in LSU's lineup, fans continue to echo both sides of her decision:

Ad

"It’s no way you did that," one wrote.

"IKYFL 😩 best of luck though, will continue to support EXCEPT vs South Carolina (I’m sick, was looking forward to seeing you and Ashlyn next season but I get it 🥺).," another commented.

"What happened to all that 🧢 you were tlkn about not goin to LSU Go be Great Lay but it’s still #GAMECOCKS," one added.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans supported Fulwiley's decision to transfer:

"OK! Well, I'll be cheering for you baby girl!," one wrote.

"Congrats, Lay! 💛💜 I pray God continues to guide and protect you like only He can. I wish you all the best," a fan commented.

"Let’s do it lay ‼️‼️‼️ dawn you had her coming off the bench 😂😂😂 show them lay," another added.

Ad

Fans react to Fulwiley's decision to join LSU | @laywitdabutter/ig

What will MiLaysia Fulwiley bring to the LSU Tigers?

Alongside championship experience, MiLaysia Fulwiley will bring her flashy handles and fearless drives to the LSU Tigers. It's her signature touch that has made rounds outside Division I and drawn appreciation from Stephen Curry as well.

Ad

Fulwiley also beings her high IQ decision-making and defense, one which made her the Gamecocks leader in steals and third-best in blocks despite limited minutes.

While Kim Mulkey is yet to speak on LSU's latest addition, fans expect MiLaysia Fulwiley to solidify a starter role and be the Tigers' primary scorer this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here