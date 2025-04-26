Dawn Staley seen scouting young talent hours after MiLaysia Fulwiley confirms LSU transfer portal commitment

The grind never stops for Dawn Staley as the South Carolina coach was seen scouting the top high school players in the country during the latest season of Power 24 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Select Events Basketball posted a video on X that showed Staley, along with other college coaches, watching the players from the sidelines.

Staley's appearance at the event comes hours after MiLaysia Fulwiley confirmed her commitment to the LSU Tigers. Fulwiley stunned South Carolina fans when she entered the transfer portal following the Gamecocks' loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game.

Fulwiley played two seasons under Staley, helping South Carolina win the NCAA title in the 2023-24 NCAA campaign. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 boards, 2.0 dimes and 1.5 steals through 39 games in her final season with the Gamecocks.

Staley made the trip to Pennsylvania to scout players who could replicate Fulwiley's achievements in Columbia in the future. One player who caught Staley's attention was Saniyah Hall of Montverde Academy. Hall. Hall is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026 and helped Legends U record victories over United NJ and YKS.

Dawn Staley bolsters her lineup with new players as Gamecocks deal with MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU transfer

A lot has changed for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks since they lost to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin have left Columbia and will be playing in the WNBA this year.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, who was South Carolina's second-leading scorer last season, transferred to LSU to form a new Big 3 with Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

Dawn Staley has been busy strengthening her lineup through the transfer portal to fill the void left by her former players' departures. She signed Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State to inject some much-needed offense into South Carolina's lineup for next season. Latson led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 25.2 points per contest in the 2024-25 season.

Ta'Niya Latson scored at least 30 points in a game eight times last season, including a 30-point performance against LSU in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Staley also added size to her squad, signing Mississippi State transfer Madina Okot. The Kenyan center averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks for the Bulldogs in the 2024-25 season.

