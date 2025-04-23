Dawn Staley ecstatic as Mississippi State transfer Madina Okot officially joins South Carolina

Dawn Staley's frontcourt got stronger with the addition of Madina Okot. The South Carolina coach couldn't hide her delight as she welcomed the Mississippi State transfer through her post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Staley replied to a post from the Gamecocks' X account confirming Okot's move to Columbia. South Carolina's post featured the Mumias, Kenya native with a huge smile on her face, with the words "SIGNED" and "UNCOMMON" included in the image.

"Look at that smile!!!! @MadinaOkot84132 thank you for choosing USC! We welcome you to Gamecock country! Let’s gooooo! Where them FAMs at?!!" Staley wrote.

Dawn Staley had earlier praised Madina Okot when she announced her signing in the Gamecocks' press release.

“Madina gives our frontcourt additional size and speed. She has the ability to score, rebound and defend, and her competitiveness and SEC experience are added bonuses," Staley said.

"We’re excited to bring her to our Gamecock family, and I know the FAMS are going to love watching her play."

It's easy to understand why Staley is delighted to have Okot in her lineup. She was an important piece for Mississippi State in the 2024-25 NCAA season, averaging 11.3 points and a team-best 9.6 boards per contest.

Okot reached double figures in scoring 22 times last season, including a 26-point performance against Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 20. She was also a menace on the defensive end, averaging 1.1 blocks per game, which was 10th-best in the Southeastern Conference.

Dawn Staley adds new recruits to South Carolina's lineup after UConn heartbreak

Dawn Staley wasted no time bolstering South Carolina's lineup after the Gamecocks lost to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game. She added Ta'Niya Latson, who joined South Carolina from Florida State through the transfer portal.

Ta'Niya Latson (#00) of the Florida State Seminoles is defended by Nekhu Mitchell (#11) of the George Mason Patriots in the second half during the first round of the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament held at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 22, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Getty

Latson led all NCAA Division I players in scoring last season, averaging 25.2 points through 29 games for the Seminoles in the 2024-25 campaign. She also contributed in other departments, averaging 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals.

Dawn Staley also added Ayla McDowell, an incoming freshman from Cypress Springs. She averaged 19.6 points, 9.2 boards, 2.5 steals and 2.4 dimes in her junior year, helping Cypress Springs post a 30-3 slate and reach the 6A regional semifinals.

With Madina Okot also joining South Carolina, the Gamecocks are primed to return to the mountaintop in the 2025-26 season.

