South Carolina star Ta'Niya Latson drops 3-word reaction as former teammate makes transfer portal decision

Ta'Niya Latson was not the only player transferring out of the Florida State Seminoles. As her former teammate Raiane Dias Dos Santos announced she will be transferring to Virginia, the new South Carolina Gamecocks guard reacted with a short message on her Instagram story.

"I love this 😍 @raidias4," Latson wrote, sharing the post of Santos' announcement.

Latson and Dos Santos were part of the Florida State team that made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. The 24-9 Seminoles beat George Mason in their first game before falling to LSU in the Round of 32.

The Seminoles will have to rebuild their roster as they will also lose Makayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon, who are out of eligibility.

Ta'Niya Latson was the nation's leading scorer, averaging 25.2 points per game. She also recorded an identical 4.6 boards and assists per game as a junior. Latson signed with South Carolina last week.

Raiane Dias Dos Santos averaged 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per game during her only season at Florida State. Dos Santos will now join Virginia, which is coming off a 17-15 season and missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

Ta'Niya Latson also had a message for Mi'Laysia Fulwiley

After entering the transfer portal, guard Mi'Laysia Fulwiley shared a farewell post on her Instagram account. The post thanked former coach Dawn Staley, her teammates, and the South Carolina fans as the Columbia native looks for her next stop.

Among the replies were some of her former teammates, but also one from Ta'Niya Latson. The former Seminole reacted with three heart emojis to the former South Carolina player's post.

"❤️❤️❤️," Ta'Niya Latson posted.

Reactions to Mi'Laysia Fulwiley's farewell message. - Source: Instagram/@laywitdabutter

Mi'Laysia Fulwiley finished her sophomore year with 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game for the national runner-up. Fulwiley hasn't announced her plans or scheduled any visits yet, but she is expected to be among the most coveted players in the nation.

