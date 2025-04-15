Ta’Niya Latson drops 5-word reaction to Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever after drafting Florida State forward

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever will receive some reinforcements following Monday's WNBA Draft. The Fever had the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and used it to acquire Clark. This year, Indiana did not draft until the second round, at No. 19. The team drafted FSU's Makayla Timpson.

Timpson's Seminoles teammate Ta'Niya Latson showed her support on her Instagram story.

"Indiana got a good one😮‍💨," Latson's Instagram story read.

Ta'Niya Latson shows love to former teammate Makayla Timpson on her IG story

Latson and Timpson have been teammates at Florida State for the past three seasons. During that span, Timpson has served as the squad's starting forward.

Timpson led the Seminoles in rebounds per game, with 10.6, and blocks, with 3.1. She was FSU's second-highest scorer in her senior season, putting up 17.5 points per game. She's an excellent shooter, shooting 54.3% from the field and 56.8% in her college career.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Ta'Niya Latson to transfer to South Carolina

Makayla Timpson isn't the only Florida State player leaving the squad this offseason. Ta'Niya Latson is also leaving after three years and will spend her senior season at South Carolina.

Latson came to FSU as the top-ranking shooting guard recruit in the 2022 class and was described by ESPN as an "explosively athletic guard [who] brings attack mode in transition game." She didn't disappoint in her three seasons with the Seminoles.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-George Mason at Florida State - Source: Imagn

As a junior, Latson led the nation in points per game with 25.2. Her 4.6 average assists and 2.2 steals led Florida State. Despite the guard's dominance, the Seminoles continued to struggle. The squad made the NCAA Tournament in each of Latson's three seasons there, but FSU has never advanced beyond the First Round in program history.

The guard announced via Instagram that she will be transferring to South Carolina, captioning her commitment post with two words:

"Feelin' c*cky."

By joining the Gamecocks, Latson will be reunited with high school teammate Raven Johnson. The guard will aim to sharpen her skill set with Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad.

