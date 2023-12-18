Angel Reese had to physically restrain coach Kim Mulkey as the LSU women's basketball coach erupted after a charging foul was called on Aneesah Morrow late in the Tigers' blowout win over Northwestern State on Sunday.

With LSU leading by 39 points and less than 5 minutes remaining, Mulkey angrily confronted referee Timothy Greene about the call on Morrow. Despite Reese and others attempting to hold her back, Mulkey continued her tirade and was assessed two technical fouls, leading to an ejection. The No. 7 Tigers finished off the demolition without their coach on the sidelines.

After having time to reflect, Mulkey stated in her postgame press conference that the referee made the right decision in ejecting her. The veteran coach conceded that her conduct warranted being tossed, adding that she will never tolerate what she sees as poor officiating.

"He did the right thing," Mulkey said. "I think I helped him. I said, 'I’m not leaving you. You better toss me.’ He had no choice. I appreciate officials that know what you’re trying to do out there. I don’t appreciate bad calls, but that’s part of coaching."

After Kim Mulkey's ejection, college basketball fans on social media roundly criticized the coach, with some blaming her for Angel Reese's recent four-game absence and others castigating Mulkey's emotional outburst as inexcusable.

Angel Reese addresses Kim Mulkey's ejection

When questioned about having to physically restrain coach Kim Mulkey during her in-game outburst, LSU star Angel Reese described it as "fun" in the postgame press conference.

Reese explained that she shares Mulkey's fiery passion and intensity, so she understood what happened to her. The 21-year-old praised her coach's spirit and said they will always have each other's backs, even in tense moments.

"It was actually kind of fun," Reese said. "We both have similar personalities and we both like to win no matter the score and of course she's going to fight for us and we're going to fight for her. So, that moment was fun because we know she's got our backs and we've got hers".

LSU’s dominant 81-36 rout of Northwestern State was overshadowed by coach Kim Mulkey’s ejection. Though still fuming postgame, Mulkey aims to move past the incident to prepare her Tigers (12-1) for Tuesday’s matchup versus Coppin State (3-10).

Behind an 11-game streak, LSU remains focused on adding to its success rather than dwelling on Sunday’s tense scene.