"Nobody knew if it would ever work out again": Geno Auriemma reacts to Caroline Ducharme's UConn return after long-term injury

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies beat Butler 86-47 on Saturday. Paige Bueckers posted 23 points and 10 assists on 62.5% shooting, marking her second double-double in the last three games. However, the big highlight for the program was Caroline Ducharme entering the court after 462 days.

Ad

She entered the game for the final minutes, when it was already decided. However, it was a huge win for the team, as they had been dealing with Ducharme's neck and head issues since 2023. Auriemma reflected on the significance of the moment.

"It's something that nobody knew if it would ever work out again, or when it would work out," he said (at 1:18).

"I'm thrilled that she was given the go ahead, it's going to be a slow process but she loves this game, she loves playing, she loves her teammates. So, to give her an opportunity to play a couple minutes, I thought were really good for her."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After redshirting the previous season, Caroline Ducharme joined the Huskies again last summer. However, she was limited to the sidelines throughout her recovery. Jan. 25 marked the first time she was with the UConn roster for a pre-game warm-up.

"I know it's been a long time coming for her, she's been through a lot, finally got cleared and was hoping that she does get an opportunity," Auriemma said in the post-game conference.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caroline Ducharme also missed a significant amount of her freshman and sophomore years due to concussions. Underlying complications from her initial setback triggered her head and neck issues last season during the Huskies' trip to the Cayman Islands.

Geno Auriemma could guide UConn to another undefeated BIG EAST season

Geno Auriemma's UConn finished 18-0 in BIG EAST play last season as a No. 10 team on AP rankings. The 11-time NCAA champion coach could repeat that this year, with an even better AP ranking.

Ad

The No. 5 Huskies, 26-3 (16-0) this season, travel back to Connecticut for the home-court advantage when they host No. 23 Creighton on Thursday. They beat the Bluejays 72-61 on Jan. 25, behind Sarah Strong's 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Geno Auriemma's squad hosts Marquette for its last game of the season on Sunday. UConn beat the Golden Eagles 77-45 on Jan. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here