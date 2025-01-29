“Nobody’s committed more dumb fouls than you”: When $18 million-worth Geno Auriemma called out Diana Taurasi

Geno Auriemma and Diana Taurasi will go down in history as one of the best player and coach tandems in NCAA women's basketball. The two UConn legends showed their closeness during the dark days of the COVID pandemic, reconnecting through a live chat on Instagram on May 12, 2020.

The pair discussed various topics, including their time together at UConn. Taurasi played four seasons under Auriemma in Storrs, the last three of which ended with the Huskies winning the national championship. That being said, Auriemma wasn't thrilled with everything that Taurasi did during her college career.

During their live chat, Auriemma asked Taurasi what rule changes she wanted to see in the WNBA. The Phoenix Mercury star replied that the league should pull the 3-point line back to create more spacing in the game and limit the number of fouls allowed for each player from six to five. She argued that six fouls are too many since they play only four 10-minute quarters in the WNBA.

Auriemma shared his take when Taurasi said that the counter-argument to that is it puts too much pressure on the referees.

"Well, there’s the same kind of pressure in the NBA because they’re playing the same kind of minutes relative to how many fouls they got. They play an extra eight minutes, right? Pressure’s on everybody," Auriemma said (Timestamp 50:12).

"You know what, the pressure is also on the player. Don’t foul,” Auriemma added.

Diana Taurasi echoed her former coach's sentiment.

"Don't foul. I agree," she said.

Geno Auriemma, whose net worth is $18 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, then made fun of Taurasi's decision-making when it came to that part of the game.

"Nobody's committed more dumb fouls than you in the history of basketball," Auriemma told Taurasi.

Taurasi didn't correct Auriemma's take, but she did explain her side.

"Hey look, I say one thing. When I foul, I foul, I’m good. The only time I get technicals is when they fouled me and they don’t call it," Taurasi said.

"Yeah, that's true," Auriemma replied.

"That's the only time I get T's," Taurasi argued. I don't think I've ever complained on a defensive foul. Like, I fouled the s**t out of her, oh well," Taurasi added.

Geno Auriemma and Diana Taurasi's championship pedigree

Geno Auriemma and Diana Taurasi made history together when they led the UConn Huskies to their first-ever three-peat. They won their first championship as a pair in 2002 when the Huskies defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the national championship game. Taurasi scored 13 points in UConn's 82-70 win.

USA head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Diana Taurasi (12) during their game against Spain in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics at Youth Arena. Photo: Imagn

They successfully defended their title in 2003, beating the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the final. Taurasi scored a game-high 28 points for the Huskies, who pulled off a 73-68 victory.

The two teams squared off again in the national championship game the following year, with UConn prevailing 70-61 in the rematch. Taurasi starred for the Huskies in that contest with 17 points.

