"Not from an ego standpoint": Seth Davis alerts Dan Hurley of Lakers' coaching demerits as big sharks control decision-making process in NBA

UConn coach Dan Hurley is reportedly in the running to become the next LA Lakers coach. The two-time national championship winner is seemingly mulling over the offer to coach the legendary NBA franchise.

Amid the links of Hurley taking up the Lakers job, CBS Sports analyst Seth Davis spoke to Bleacher Report and alerted the coach on the demerits of joining the 17-time NBA champions.

"I don't know whether he's gonna take the job or not. But I frankly don't think that he should. I know all the benefits, it's the Lakers and the NBA.

Trending

"It's one more year of coaching LeBron, but this is not from an ego standpoint, but the head coaching in the NBA organization is the third most important entity in that organization." Davis said. (from 1:40 seconds)

Davis pointed out that the players in the Lakers organization are the most important, followed by the owners and leadership administration, who make most of the decisions at the franchise.

"The first of course, is the players. If someone like LeBron doesn't want the head coach there, he's gone. If he doesn't want the GM there, he's gone. And so the players and the star players are the most important.

"And then the second is the GM and the ownership and the leadership administration in the NBA franchise. So the head coach doesn't get to decide who to draft." Davis said.

Finally, Davis explained that the Lakers coach usually doesn't have a lot of input in determining draft picks and players he gets to sign in the free agency.

"The head coach doesn't get to decide who you sign out of free agency. He has some input as well he should. He shouldn't be he doesn't get to make that decision." Davis added.

Dan Hurley has often spoken about his ambition to coach in the NBA. He might soon be offered a job in the big league after leading UConn to two straight national championships (in 2023 and 2024).

Dan Hurley met Lakers chiefs last week to potentially discuss coaching job

UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley

Reports from ESPN have claimed that Dan Hurley met with the chiefs at the Lakers organization on Thursday to discuss the job of the franchise's next head coach.

As per sources, the meeting went well, and Hurley has made a compelling case to land the job. The Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham last month after two seasons in charge and have seemingly identified Hurley as the top replacement. However, a final decision is yet to be made on who will coach the team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback