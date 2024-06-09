"Not gonna have any problems gaining respect of players": UConn HC Dan Hurley's potential Lakers job gets big upvote from basketball insider

Dan Hurley is reportedly getting closer to joining the Los Angeles Lakers as talks continue between both parties. The coach was said to have met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss on Friday in Southern California.

Should a deal be sealed, this will mark Hurley's first job in the NBA after several years in college basketball. While there are a lot of talks about his ability to potentially earn the respect of the players, college basketball insider Mark Medina believes this won't be a problem for the coach.

“One way a coach can earn players’ respect is if they're seeing that their game plan is great. They're making great adjustments, they’re knowing how to handle the rotation. And all those things, Dan Hurley already has the experience in the college game he's going to have no problem whatsoever in gaining the respect from players.”

Mark Medina believes Dan Hurley has what it takes to succeed in the job

Following his two consecutive national championships success at UConn, Mark Medina believes Dan Hurley has what it takes to become successful in the NBA. Despite the lack of experience on the professional stage, he believes the Lakers have a strong faith in the coach.

“Just because he doesn't have NBA experience doesn't mean he won't be able to succeed at that job because he has such an extensive resume ... I think that the feeling within the Lakers is that they have the confidence that he can adjust to the differences with the NBA.”

Without a doubt, Hurley possesses a strong knowledge of the game and this is evident in his transformation of the Huskies in the last couple of years. Nonetheless, it's a different ball game in the NBA and many analysts believe the coach will fit in well.

Dan Hurley's coaching career in college basketball

Dan Hurley started his coaching career in college basketball as an assistant at Rutgers in 1997 following a stint at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City. He was with the Scarlet Knights until 2001 before returning to high school basketball with St. Benedict’s Prep (New Jersey).

Hurley’s first head coaching job at the collegiate level came with Wagner in 2010 and he was in charge of the Seahawks until 2012. He subsequently moved to Rhode Island where he was for six years, leading the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in his last two seasons.

He was hired to rebuild the UConn basketball program in 2018 and has successfully returned the Huskies to prominence, leading them to the last two national titles.

