"Not just focus on one particular player": Paige Bueckers has unique response to potentially taking over pedastal from $3.2 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers had an enlightening response when talking about the next year of women's college basketball, especially after Caitlin Clark departs for the WNBA. Paige, who many believe could be the one to take the mantle next, doesn't want the spotlight solely on herself.

The UConn Huskies superstar is undoubtedly one of the best players in the nation, finishing the year as a finalist for the National Player of the Year, a race she lost to Clark herself.

But, where next season is concerned, Paige Bueckers does not want a monopoly over women's college basketball discussions. She did, however, understand the importance of the media's coverage of the game:

"I think media coverage is important for the game. I think it grows the game. I think, I know freshman year, I was like the media darling, everybody was focused on me, what I did at UConn my freshman year."

However, she would still prefer if the spotlight was on multiple people as opposed to one single entity:

"But, I think it's more important for the game to share the spotlight, to grow the game and show all the stars of college basketball, not just focus on one particular player, whether it be me, Caitlin, JuJu [Watkins], Angel [Reese].

"There are so many names in college basketball now that are huge, that are stars, that deserve credit, and I think, it's not my job, but the media could do a better job of just making sure everybody gets love, everybody gets - not equal amount of attention, but try to spread it out more."

To finish off her statement, she would sum up her opinion on how media coverage should fare next season for women's college basketball once Caitlin Clark, whose NIL worth stands at $3.2 million today (according to On3), leaves:

"I honestly hope next year I'm not the focal point and the only person that gets attention. I hope as media, as players, we can spread the love a little bit more."

Caitlin Clark - Paige Bueckers comparisons have already begun

Paige Bueckers missed last season's NCAA Tournament, the first in 15 years where the UConn Huskies did not reach the Final Four, due to an injury. This season, she's back and in form, leading UConn with 22.0 points on an unreal 41.8% shooting from 3-point range.

According to ESPN's Molly Qerim, that dominance from Bueckers could have stilted the growth in popularity of Caitlin Clark. Whether it be how she's discussed or the near-universal belief that the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar is the best player in the world.

As a National Player of the Year finalist and winner of the Most Outstanding Player of the Region in this year's NCAAW Tournament, Paige Bueckers certainly has a claim to the medal.

When the two squads square off in the second Final Four matchup, Bueckers might be able to solidify her positioning at the top of college basketball.

