"Not recruiting just buying players": Fans react to transfer portal moves for Will Wade's NC State

Will Wade is stacking up talent for the NC State Wolfpack before his first season in Raleigh. The Wolfpack, who finished 12-19 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament, are looking to improve significantly next season, and Wade is using both the portal and high school recruiting to do it.

With many players from the past season leaving the team, the new coach and his team have already added multiple pieces to their roster via the transfer portal.

On Saturday, College Basketball Report tweeted that Will Wade was hot on the recruiting trail and listed the players NC State has landed. Out of those eight players, two are from the 2025 high school class — five-star guard Matt Able and four-star forward Zymicah Wilkins.

Hoops fans reacted to the Wolfpack's recruiting in the comments, with many sharing their thoughts on Wade's aggressive pursuit in the portal.

"Not recruiting just buying players," one fan pointed out.

"They had all open roster spots😭😭 ofc they are gonna fill it im crying man," a fan wrote.

"This is not a bad team and doesn’t even include Paul McNeil Jr," another one said.

"When they he’s cooking, he’s cooking!" one user tweeted.

"Will Wades about to take over the ACC in year 1," one more chimed in.

"Now THIS is what I voted for 🐺," another added.

Will Wade's bold ACC warning for NC State is taking real shape

Will Wade is engineering NC State's rise to ACC powerhouse status. Determined to reshape the program, he promised in his introductory speech last month that the Wolfpack would soon shake up the conference.

"Our time is right now. This is the first time in a while, I think, the fans, the administration and the program are all on one accord," Wade said, via CBS Sports Instagram post. "When that happens, at NC State, there's going to be a reckoning for the ACC. It's coming. And it's coming soon.

"I want to be very clear. This is not a rebuild. We’re going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we’re going to the NCAA tournament. Make sure you got that on camera … we are here to win."

Will Wade, who joined NC State after a two-year stint at McNeese, guiding the Cowboys to a 28-7 record last season, is wasting no time in assembling a formidable roster.

He secured commitments from top talents like Terrance Arceneaux from Houston, Tre Holloman from Michigan State, Jerry Deng from Florida State and Colt Langdon from Butler.

