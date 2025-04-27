Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman welcomes Terrance Arceneaux to NC State with 5-word message

Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux has confirmed where he will suit up for what is technically his third stint in college basketball. On Saturday, Arceneaux announced on his Instagram account he is transferring to the NC State Wolfpack for the 2025-26 campaign after spending the past three years with the Cougars, one of which he redshirted.

The confirmation comes on the heels of Arceneaux and the rest of the Houston program’s collapse on the biggest stage of collegiate hoops. On April 7, they were defeated by the Florida Gators in a nip-and-tuck affair, falling by two points, 65-63, and missing out on the program’s first-ever national championship.

Arceneaux played only eight minutes in that game.

After announcing his transfer to NC State with a graphic on Instagram and a caption, several figures in the college basketball world reacted in the comments section to show support. This included former Michigan State Spartans standout Tre Holloman, among others.

"100% committed," Arceneaux captioned his post, adding a heart and praying emoji.

Holloman posted a five-word reaction to welcome the Beaumont, Texas, native to the team.

"It's on the flo brudda," he commented, with a heart and fingers-crossed emoji.

Arceneaux responded enthusiastically:

"Yessssir," he replied, again with a heart and fingers-crossed emoji.

(image credits: @tarceneaux23 on Instagram)

Holloman is also headed to the Will Wade-coached Wolfpack and appears excited about Arceneaux’s arrival. After all, Arceneaux brings NCAA national title game experience and looks to carry that into his time at NC State.

This past season, Arceneaux averaged a career-best 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game for the Kelvin Sampson-coached Cougars, helping them to a dominant 35-5 overall record and a 19-1 mark during Big 12 Conference play.

Tre Holloman also commits to NC State for the 2025-26 season

Earlier, on April 13, Tre Holloman announced his commitment to NC State on Instagram, posting a series of photos in the school's uniforms. He brings national tournament experience from his three seasons under coach Tom Izzo with the Michigan State Spartans.

During the recently concluded 2024-25 campaign, Holloman averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Spartans, who finished 30-7 overall and 17-3 in Big Ten Conference play before reaching the Elite Eight of this year’s national tournament.

