Draymond Green drops 1-word reaction to Tre Holloman's jaw-dropping game-winning shot from beyond half court

Former Michigan State star Draymond Green celebrated his alma mater's exhilarating victory over Maryland on Wednesday with a game-ending taunt on social media.

The Spartans scored a 58-55 road win over the Terrapins, thanks to a game-winning half court heave by guard Tre Holloman that stunned the crowd at College Park.

With less than 10 seconds to go, and the count tied at 55-all, Holloman fielded a pass from teammate Jaxson Kohler following a missed Maryland shot and hit a shot from midcourt as time expired for the victory.

Draymond Green, who helped Michigan State to two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten tournament championship during his time there, highlighted Holloman's clutch performance, sharing a video clip of the shot on Instagram stories and dropping a 1-word taunting reaction.

He wrote:

"BLOUSES!!!"

Draymond Green reacts to Tre Holloman's game-winning halfcourt shot for Michigan State.

The win was the fourth straight for No. 8 Michigan State, which is on top of the Big Ten with a 14-3 record and an overall card of 23-5. The Spartans next play on March 3 against No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers.

Draymond Green says he has no interest in coaching Michigan State

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green is a true-blue Michigan State Spartan but does not see himself coaching the team down the line even if some fans want him to do so.

The four-time NBA champion, whose No. 23 jersey has been retired by his alma mater, shared his thoughts in a report that came out of The Spartans Wire last year, highlighting he may not be cut to coach Michigan State basketball, or college basketball in general.

The 34-year-old do-it-all player said:

'Man I loveMichigan State so much... I will always be a part of the program, but I'm justnot sure I can coach Michigan State. Chasing around high school kids whoseparents think they are the best thing since sliced bread and trying to tell mewhat I should do for their kid...

"I'm not sure I can really do that. And also,I've been on a basketball schedule all my life, and I don't think people knowwhat that entails... Being a coach, their schedule is actually worse than mineand my schedule sucks!'

Check out what he had to say below:

While coaching the Spartans may not interest Draymond Green right now, he is very much a player for the Warriors. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 31-27 record and won four straight games.

Green continues to be his all-around self in the 44 games he has played so far, averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game.

