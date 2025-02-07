The enthusiasm in Draymond Green’s voice grew as he envisioned what it will be like to compete with Jimmy Butler on the practice court.

“This is the NBA. You don’t really practice much these days. So I don’t expect it to be too crazy,” Green told Sportskeeda following the Warriors’ 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. “But I am looking forward to next training camp after we win this year. It’ll be nasty, feisty and intense. And I f--- love it.”

The Golden State Warriors’ star sounded more subdued when the topic shifted toward Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Before the Warriors acquired Butler from the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Warriors expressed interest in trading for Durant from the Phoenix Suns for obvious reasons. Durant helped the Warriors win two of their four NBA titles with two Finals MVP performances (2017, 2018). The Warriors pivoted toward Butler, however, once they learned Durant expressed disinterest in reuniting.

Green still spoke with clear conviction, but not with the same enthusiasm.

“Didn’t affect my life one bit,” Green told Sportskeeda.

Why not?

“Why would it?” Green told Sportskeeda. “I don’t concern myself with guys who aren’t here.”

Hence, Green’s expressed more interest in talking about Butler, whom the Warriors acquired in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III and a protected first-round pick.

Earlier, Green described Butler to reporters as “the perfect fit and a good boost” for his scoring versatility, defense, toughness and leadership qualities. With Butler planning to play when the Warriors (25-26) visit the Chicago Bulls (22-30) on Saturday, Green predicted that it will be “really fun” to have a teammate that often mirrors his own competitive intensity.

“When you walk on the court and you look on the other end and you see guys that you respect, half the battle is fought,” Green told Sportskeeda. “And with Jimmy, that’s half the battle. So that’s going to be fun because we can compete at the highest level.”

So much that Green believes the Warriors have what it takes to win an NBA championship this season despite currently ranking No. 11 in the Western Conference.

The Warriors may no longer resemble the dynasty teams that also featured Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala. Stephen Curry might be averaging his lowest numbers (22.3 points per game) since the 2012-13 season. Green may have missed 14 games this season with different ailments.

And yet…

Curry will make his 11th All-Star appearance because of his stellar shooting. Green still can defend multiple positions. Butler can give Curry some additional scoring punch. Butler can emulate Green’s on-court intensity.

“I’m sure they can speak a different language to each other with the way they approach life and basketball and using their voice and presence on and off the court,” Curry said. “But it’s got to be focused on winning and the commitment to do whatever it takes to make that happen. We have an amazing opportunity in front of this, a 30-game sprint to try to get to the playoffs and be a team that nobody wants to see when we get there. Those two guys have a unique way about them that will not only motivate each other, but motivate the locker room. Young guys feed off of that.”

Green already has some history with Butler after playing on the U.S. Olympic team in the 2016 Rio Games. Green also shared he and Butler share mutual friends. Therefore, Green predicted he and Butler will converse plenty over wine as well as games of booray and dominoes.

“I can’t wait to destroy Jimmy in dominoes,” Green told reporters. “That part will be fun.”

And to think, this partnership initially seemed unlikely.

When Butler originally asked the Heat to trade him last month amid unhappiness over a lack of contract extension and a reduced offensive role, the Warriors’ interest in Butler seemed lukewarm. They respected his competitiveness, but they sensed the Heat would want multiple draft picks and their young core (Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody). The Warriors remained adamant about not mortgaging their future.

Earlier this week, Green also expressed concerns with former NBA player Baron Davis on his podcast about Butler’s initial disinterest in signing an extension with the Warriors. Two days later, the Warriors agreed to sign Butler to a two-year, $121 million that will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. Curry, Green and Butler will all become free agents in the 2027 offseason.

“Once I knew we had the opportunity, it was all a go,” Green told Sportskeeda. “ Like I said on the podcast, I’m not really talking about if he wanted to come here or not. That’s irrelevant. I care about guys as a whole and their well-being. Like I said on the podcast, I said I just want Jimmy to be careful because you just don’t want to put yourself in a position where people use that against you. I still mean it. I mean that for every guy in this league. You don’t ever want to put yourself in a position where people use it against you. I still mean it. I mean that for every guy in this league, though. I’ve been in that shoe where you put yourself in a position where people can use it against you.”

Green talked plenty about that issue on his podcast. He did not consider it important to sell anything to Butler directly.

“Didn’t need to,” Green told Sportskeeda. “He wants to win just like we want to win.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

