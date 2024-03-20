"Not a smart decision", "Bro wants to lose" - NCAA fans question UT Martin transfer Jacob Crews' decision to commit to Missouri

With the transfer portal just beginning, one of the biggest names on the market is already off the table. The UT Martin Skyhawks lost arguably their best player, Jacob Crews after he averaged over 19 points for the No. 2 seed in the Ohio Valley Conference.

A 41% 3-point shooter on the year, Crews is now taking his talent to the Southeastern Conference where he will join the Missouri Tigers.

The move left quite a few fans puzzled after Crews went from among the best teams in his conference to a team that finished with an 0-18 conference record in the SEC. With money and playing time mixed in, the decision was met with skepticism on the fans' part.

Missouri's record was the obvious problem for most fans, as they couldn't fully agree with the 6-foot-8 guard's decision.

"Not a smart decision young man. They didn't win a league game."

"You mean 0-19 Mizzou? lol it really is all about he money. Jesus."

"Why would you go to such a terrible team"

"Did dude pay attention to the season?"

Some fans were immediately ready to troll the player with their material:

"Brother wants to win 0 conference games."

"Bro wants to lose lol"

One fan was high on the sarcasm, giving Jacob Crews 'props' for his move:

"Wants to win championships, great move young man."

A rare fan did try to look at it from Crews' point of view, highlighting the benefits that a shift to the SEC and Missouri could offer:

"Money and playing time in one of two or three best conferences. Hard to argue!"

But among biggest complaint from fans was about the time it took for the deal to get done. Just a day after the transfer portal opened up, Crews was off the market, leading fans to speculate that some possible tampering may have taken place:

"The portal opened yesterday..."

"That was quick. I'm sure no tampering happened here."

Some fans even demanded that the official committee for the NCAA look into the matter and see if any foul play was underway:

".@NCAA y'all should take a look into this."

What does Jacob Crews bring to Missouri Tigers?

Head coach Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers got themselves a hooper in the form of Jacob Crews. The guard had a breakout year for UT Martin, leading the team with his 19.1 ppg.

Furthermore, his 3-point shooting was his biggest claim to fame with the 41% ranking as the second highest mark in the Ohio Valley Conference after Morehead State's Kalil Thomas.

Rumors suggest that Crews got offers from premium programs like Kansas State, UCLA, Kansas and Gonzaga, among others. According to on3, the eighth-highest-ranked player in the portal was going to command a huge market.

After averaging 19.9 points in his last stop at Daytona State, it looks like Crews might continue that same trend with Missouri. With one fan citing the example of Iowa State's turnaround from a two-win team to a No. 2 seed in two years, Tigers fans will be hoping for a similar turnaround for their team under their newest recruit.

Do you think Jacob Crews can turn it around for Missouri? Let us know in the comments.