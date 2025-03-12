"Not been all sunshine and rainbows for me": Hunter Dickinson opens up about life at Kansas ahead of Big 12 tournament

Kansas Jayhawks stalwart Hunter Dickinson played his final regular season game of college basketball on Saturday. Matched up against the unranked Arizona Wildcats on their home floor, the Jayhawks managed an 83-76 win to finish 20-11 (11-9 Big 12).

Ad

In an interview with RG published Sunday, Dickinson looked back on his two-year stint at Kansas. The fifth-year senior spent his first three college basketball campaigns with the Michigan Wolverines. To him, his time with his current program has been filled with good and bad aspects.

"It's not been all sunshine and rainbows for me here at Kansas. Obviously, we have our ups and our downs. The main thing for me is just take the bad and the good all of it together. You're going to battle through some adversity in life," Dickinson shared.

Ad

Trending

But Dickinson appreciates the life-long memories he has made in Lawrence.

"I don't think I would've traded my experiences here at Kansas for anything, The things I learned here, the things I've experienced here have really been life lessons and something that I think will propel me into whatever I do after Kansas," Dickinson later added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also shouted out his head coach Bill Self, who he says was integral in being a guiding factor throughout his collegiate journey.

"Coach Self has done a really good job of teaching us not only basketball lessons, but also life lessons in general. He creates not only good basketball players, but great men in general. Those are some of the things that I'm gonna try to take with me for the rest of my life,"

Ad

Hunter Dickinson and the rest of the Jayhawks now await for their first postseason opponent to be determined, as the conference tournament starts for them on Wednesday, March 12.

Hunter Dickinson ties his career high in points in his final regular season game

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson was unstoppable in his last regular season game. He tied his career high in points with 33 on an efficient 15-of-23 shooting.

Dickinson also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double, to go with an assist and a steal in 34 minutes of action.

For the campaign, the veteran has averaged team-highs in points and rebounds, 17.4 and 9.9 respectively, with 2.0 dimes, 1.0 swipes and 1.3 blocks per contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here