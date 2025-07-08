Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey drops 3-word reaction as Hannah Hidalgo gets the nod for All-Star 5 in FIBA AmeriCup

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo played a major role in Team USA’s success at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, earning a well-deserved spot on the tournament’s All-Star Five. The 5-foot-6 guard was recognized alongside Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes, who won the Most Valuable Player award.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey was thrilled by Hidalgo’s achievement, sharing the announcement on her Instagram story.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ALL STAR HANNAH,” she wrote.

Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey's reaction to Hannah Hidalgo getting the nod for All-Star 5 in FIBA AmeriCup. (Image via Instagram/ @irishcoachivey)

Hidalgo and Blakes were joined on the All-Star Five by Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Indiana Fever center Damiris Dantas, both representing Brazil, as well as Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords, who represented Canada.

Team USA capped off an unbeaten run at the tournament with a 92-84 win over Brazil in the tournament’s final on Monday. Mikayla Blakes, who was named tournament MVP, led the team with 27 points, six rebounds and one assist. Meanwhile, Hannah Hidalgo contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists to the victory.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards also played a key role in the win, adding 11 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Meanwhile, Hidalgo’s fellow Notre Dame teammate, Olivia Miles, chipped in with eight points, three rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Hidalgo played all seven games for Team USA, averaging a solid 12.4 ppg at the tournament. Other top scorers for the squad included Mikayla Blakes, who led the team with 14 ppg, South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards with 9.9 ppg, and Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens, who averaged 9.7 ppg.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo shares excitement after winning the FIBA Women's Americup

In an interview with FIBA Americas following Monday’s final, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo shared her excitement about winning the trophy and being in the All-Star Five. She felt incredibly fortunate to represent Team USA and was grateful for every moment.

“I think it’s a blessing,” Hidalgo said via FIBA Americas. “This is the second time I’ve been named to the All-Star Five, and I truly feel fortunate to be in this position, to play for the United States, to represent my country. It’s an honor to be here. I really appreciate this moment.”

Hannah Hidalgo previously won Gold with the US U19 team at the 2023 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Spain. She also won Gold with the U17 team at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Hungary.

