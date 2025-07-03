FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Mexico box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Mikayla Blakes

Team USA demolished Mexico 104-48 to gain their fourth-straight win in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile. The Kara Lawson-coached team dominated its Mexican foes from the start, topping Group B with a 4-0 win-loss record.

Ad

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes tallied 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal to lead the Stars and Stripes to a spot in the quarterfinals. Blakes shot 7-of-13 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line in more than 21 minutes of action.

The win gave Team USA the top seed in Group B and is set to face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals on Friday.

USA vs Mexico Box Score

Ad

Trending

Quarterscores

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total USA 21 22 36 25 104 Mexico 10 14 16 8 48

Ad

USA

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK 4 Flau'Jae Johnson 14:59 0 0/3 (0%) 0/3 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 3 3 2 3 1 0 1 5 Olivia Miles 20:11 6 3/5 (60%) 3/4 (75%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 5 6 10 1 1 3 0 6 Hannah Hidalgo 19:49 9 3/11 (27.3%) 2/6 (33.3%) 1/5 (20%) 2/2 (100%) 1 0 1 4 1 2 5 0 7 Mikayla Blakes 21:38 15 7/13 (53.8%) 7/11 (63.6%) 0/2 (0%) 1/2 (50%) 2 3 5 1 1 2 1 0 8 Madison Booker 14:54 4 2/8 (25%) 2/7 (28.6%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 1 2 3 3 0 0 0 9 Gianna Kneepkens 20:51 20 7/10 (70%) 3/3 (100%) 4/7 (57.1%) 2/2 (100%) 1 4 5 2 0 1 2 0 10 Hannah Stuelke 11:58 6 2/3 (66.7%) 2/3 (66.7%) 0/0 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 1 2 3 1 2 1 0 0 11 Kennedy Smith 17:10 10 4/5 (80%) 2/2 (100%) 2/3 (66.7%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 2 0 3 1 12 Joyce Edwards 22:34 13 6/9 (66.7%) 6/9 (66.7%) 0/0 (0%) 1/4 (25%) 1 3 4 3 0 2 1 0 13 Raegan Beers 10:49 5 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 1/1 (100%) 2/4 (50%) 4 2 6 1 0 0 0 0 14 Grace Van Slooten 17:24 12 4/7 (57.1%) 4/7 (57.1%) 0/0 (0%) 4/4 (100%) 4 2 6 2 0 1 0 0 15 Audi Crroks 07:42 4 2/5 (40%) 2/4 (50%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 4 5 1 0 3 1 0

Ad

Mexico

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK 2 Anisa Jeffreis 28:30 14 7/18 (38.9%) 7/15 (46.7%) 0/3 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 3 6 9 3 1 1 5 0 5 Karina Esquer 05:11 0 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 6 Mariana Valenzuela 15:23 3 1/6 (16.7%) 0/2 (0%) 1/4 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 1 2 3 0 5 3 1 0 7 Karla Martinez 24:27 2 1/4 (25%) 1/2 (50%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 10 Claudia Ramos 18:51 2 1/5 (20%) 1/3 (33.3%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 3 5 1 2 3 0 0 11 Gabriela Jaquez 29:25 6 1/10 (10%) 1/7 (14.3%) 0/3 (0%) 4/5 (80%) 1 1 2 1 0 5 0 0 13 Myriam Lara 17:12 6 3/10 (30%) 3/10 (30%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 3 4 0 3 4 2 2 14 Alexia Lagunas 11:16 3 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 22 Hazel Ramirez 25:32 8 3/6 (50%) 3/5 (60%) 0/1 (0%) 2/3 (66.7%) 0 3 3 1 1 5 1 0 31 Mayra Gil 03:18 0 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 33 Ariadna Vidales 10:57 2 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 44 Katia Gallegos 09:58 2 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0

Ad

USA vs Mexico Game Summary

Team USA dominated the game from the start, opening with a 10-2 lead en route to an 11-point spread by the end of the first quarter. The US team's defense set the tone for the rout, forcing eight turnovers early, which resulted in 12 fastbreak points.

Team USA continued their assault in the second period, unleashing a 14-2 surge that gave them a 40-18 lead.

Ad

Kara Lawson's players didn't let up, dropping 36 points to stretch the lead to 39, 79-40 after 30 minutes of action. UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens sizzled in the third quarter, scoring 13 of her 20 points in that stretch.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards and Mikayla Blakes joined the scoring party, also reaching double-digit points before the start of the fourth period.

The fourth quarter saw Team USA sending a message to its Women's AmeriCup rivals that it will unleash 40 minutes of hell on both ends of the floor. They scored 25 points in the payoff period while limiting the Mexicans to eight.

Ad

Edwards finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while Michigan State's Grace Van Slooten and Southern California's Kennedy Smith added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo put up nine points, one rebound, four assists and five steals while TCU transfer Olivia Miles tallied six points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

“I told the team, I’m really proud of their focus and their effort in all four pool play games,” Team USA coach Kara Lawson said. “We’re very excited to finish the pool number one, finish the group as the number one seed going into the medal round.”

Ad

Anisa Jeffreis led Mexico (1-3) with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals. Hazel Ramirez added eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Mexicans will meet Group A top seed Brazil in the quarterfinals. The other last-eight pairings include Puerto Rico against Argentina and Canada taking on Colombia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here