FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Mexico box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Mikayla Blakes

By Geoff
Modified Jul 03, 2025 02:12 GMT
Mikayla Blakes (Image Source: IMAGN)
Team USA demolished Mexico 104-48 to gain their fourth-straight win in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile. The Kara Lawson-coached team dominated its Mexican foes from the start, topping Group B with a 4-0 win-loss record.

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes tallied 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal to lead the Stars and Stripes to a spot in the quarterfinals. Blakes shot 7-of-13 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line in more than 21 minutes of action.

The win gave Team USA the top seed in Group B and is set to face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals on Friday.

USA vs Mexico Box Score

Quarterscores

Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
USA
21
22
36
25
104
Mexico
10
14
16
8
48
USA

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
4
Flau'Jae Johnson
14:59
0
0/3
(0%)
0/3
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
3
3
2
3
1
0
1
5
Olivia Miles
20:11
6
3/5
(60%)
3/4
(75%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
5
6
10
1
1
3
0
6
Hannah Hidalgo
19:49
9
3/11
(27.3%)
2/6
(33.3%)
1/5
(20%)
2/2
(100%)
1
0
1
4
1
2
5
0
7
Mikayla Blakes
21:38
15
7/13
(53.8%)
7/11
(63.6%)
0/2
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
2
3
5
1
1
2
1
0
8
Madison Booker
14:54
4
2/8
(25%)
2/7
(28.6%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
1
2
3
3
0
0
0
9
Gianna Kneepkens
20:51
20
7/10
(70%)
3/3
(100%)
4/7
(57.1%)
2/2
(100%)
1
4
5
2
0
1
2
0
10
Hannah Stuelke
11:58
6
2/3
(66.7%)
2/3
(66.7%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
2
3
1
2
1
0
0
11
Kennedy Smith
17:10
10
4/5
(80%)
2/2
(100%)
2/3
(66.7%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
2
0
3
1
12
Joyce Edwards
22:34
13
6/9
(66.7%)
6/9
(66.7%)
0/0
(0%)
1/4
(25%)
1
3
4
3
0
2
1
0
13
Raegan Beers
10:49
5
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
1/1
(100%)
2/4
(50%)
4
2
6
1
0
0
0
0
14
Grace Van Slooten
17:24
12
4/7
(57.1%)
4/7
(57.1%)
0/0
(0%)
4/4
(100%)
4
2
6
2
0
1
0
0
15
Audi Crroks
07:42
4
2/5
(40%)
2/4
(50%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
4
5
1
0
3
1
0
Mexico

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
2
Anisa Jeffreis
28:30
14
7/18
(38.9%)
7/15
(46.7%)
0/3
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
3
6
9
3
1
1
5
0
5
Karina Esquer
05:11
0
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
6
Mariana Valenzuela
15:23
3
1/6
(16.7%)
0/2
(0%)
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
1
2
3
0
5
3
1
0
7
Karla Martinez
24:27
2
1/4
(25%)
1/2
(50%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
1
3
0
0
0
1
0
10
Claudia Ramos
18:51
2
1/5
(20%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
3
5
1
2
3
0
0
11
Gabriela Jaquez
29:25
6
1/10
(10%)
1/7
(14.3%)
0/3
(0%)
4/5
(80%)
1
1
2
1
0
5
0
0
13
Myriam Lara
17:12
6
3/10
(30%)
3/10
(30%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
3
4
0
3
4
2
2
14
Alexia Lagunas
11:16
3
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
22
Hazel Ramirez
25:32
8
3/6
(50%)
3/5
(60%)
0/1
(0%)
2/3
(66.7%)
0
3
3
1
1
5
1
0
31
Mayra Gil
03:18
0
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
33
Ariadna Vidales
10:57
2
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
0
44
Katia Gallegos
09:58
2
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
2
0
2
0
0
USA vs Mexico Game Summary

Team USA dominated the game from the start, opening with a 10-2 lead en route to an 11-point spread by the end of the first quarter. The US team's defense set the tone for the rout, forcing eight turnovers early, which resulted in 12 fastbreak points.

Team USA continued their assault in the second period, unleashing a 14-2 surge that gave them a 40-18 lead.

Kara Lawson's players didn't let up, dropping 36 points to stretch the lead to 39, 79-40 after 30 minutes of action. UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens sizzled in the third quarter, scoring 13 of her 20 points in that stretch.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards and Mikayla Blakes joined the scoring party, also reaching double-digit points before the start of the fourth period.

The fourth quarter saw Team USA sending a message to its Women's AmeriCup rivals that it will unleash 40 minutes of hell on both ends of the floor. They scored 25 points in the payoff period while limiting the Mexicans to eight.

Edwards finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while Michigan State's Grace Van Slooten and Southern California's Kennedy Smith added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo put up nine points, one rebound, four assists and five steals while TCU transfer Olivia Miles tallied six points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

“I told the team, I’m really proud of their focus and their effort in all four pool play games,” Team USA coach Kara Lawson said. “We’re very excited to finish the pool number one, finish the group as the number one seed going into the medal round.”
Anisa Jeffreis led Mexico (1-3) with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals. Hazel Ramirez added eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Mexicans will meet Group A top seed Brazil in the quarterfinals. The other last-eight pairings include Puerto Rico against Argentina and Canada taking on Colombia.

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

