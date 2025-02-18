Vanderbilt star Mikayla Blakes joins Ta’Niya Latson and more for special record after erupting for 55 points vs Auburn

Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes was in the zone against the Auburn Tigers. The freshman guard scored 55 points as her team recorded an important win over the Tigers.

Following the game, ESPN posted on their official Instagram page that Blakes had joined Katie Dinnebier, Grace Larkins and Ta’Niya Latson as the only D-I players to score 50+ points in multiple games this season. The freshman phenom is in great company among some of the best scorers at the collegiate level.

Blakes scored from just about everywhere on the court, and the Tigers' defense could not contain her. She went 15-28 from field goal range, 2-7 in 3-pointers, and a thoroughly impressive 23-24 at the free throw line. She took over the game during overtime, leading her side to a notable win just a few games away from March Madness. This win ended Vanderbilt's recent three-game losing streak that has threatened to derail an impressive 2024/25 college basketball season thus far.

How has Mikayla Blakes performed this season?

Mikayla Blakes is having a freshman season to remember. She's toying with defenders and showcasing her elite three-level scoring ability. It's hard to defend a player who can shoot beyond the arc, drive inside the paint and convert free throws with ease. This makes her difficult to predict once the ball reaches her palms.

The Auburn Tigers game was the second time she crossed the 50-point mark in five games. The Commodores won both games in which Blakes set career highs, demonstrating she's not merely stat padding at the team's expense.

If Blakes keeps this up, she'll be a frontrunner for most of the Freshman of the Year Awards. However, she must focus on helping her team potentially squeeze into the playoff bracket.

The Commodores have a game against the Oklahoma Sooners up next, then one against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies and finally, the Missouri Tigers. Mikayla Blakes and her teammates must go on a generational run to have a chance at making the playoffs.

