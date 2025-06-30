FIBA Americup Team USA vs Colombia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Gianna Kneepkens

Team USA continued its winning ways in the 2025 FIBA Americup women's basketball tournament, defeating Colombia 80-43 on Sunday night at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.

UCLA signee Gianna Kneepkens scored all her seven points in the first quarter on two layups and one three-pointer, as the Stars and Stripes raced to an early lead en route to their second straight win.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Utah transfer played almost 16 minutes and went 3-of-6, including 1-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Kneepkens also finished with three rebounds and two assists.

USA vs Colombia box score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total USA 25 23 15 17 80 Colombia 10 9 13 11 43

USA

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK 4 Flau'Jae Johnson 11:25 0 0/5 (0%) 0/3 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 5 Olivia Miles 20:23 11 4/7 (57.1%) 3/5 (60%) 1/2 (50%) 2/2 (100%) 0 8 8 8 1 4 0 0 6 Hannah Hidalgo 15:57 2 1/11 (9.1%) 1/6 (16.7%) 0/5 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 0 1 4 1 0 1 0 7 Mikayla Blakes 20:04 15 4/10 (40%) 1/2 (50%) 3/8 (37.5%) 4/5 (80%) 0 2 2 2 4 1 2 1 8 Madison Booker 18:23 5 2/5 (40%) 2/4 (50%) 0/1 (0%) 1/2 (50%) 0 2 2 1 0 4 2 0 9 Gianna Kneepkens 15:55 7 3/6 (50%) 2/2 (100%) 1/4 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 0 3 3 2 0 1 0 0 10 Hannah Stuelke 14:24 5 2/2 (100%) 2/2 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 1/3 (33.3%) 5 0 5 0 3 1 1 0 11 Kennedy Smith 17:53 3 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 2 3 5 4 1 1 2 2 12 Joyce Edwards 21:46 13 5/13 (38.5%) 5/13 (38.5%) 0/0 (0%) 3/3 (100%) 5 4 9 1 1 3 1 1 13 Raegan Beers 17:05 7 1/5 (20%) 1/5 (20%) 0/0 (0%) 5/7 (71.4%) 4 6 10 1 2 1 1 0 14 Grace Van Slooten 18:12 6 3/6 (50%) 3/6 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 3 5 8 2 0 0 2 1 15 Audi Crooks 08:33 6 3/5 (60%) 3/5 (60%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 0

Colombia

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK 0 Marta Moscarella 19:33 2 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 2/4 (50%) 1 2 3 0 3 2 0 4 5 Daihana Murillo 09:23 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 6 Yuliany Paz 16:07 2 1/6 (16.7%) 1/6 (16.7%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 4 5 1 4 2 1 2 7 Mayra Caicedo 20:46 4 1/9 (11.1%) 0/7 (0%) 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0 0 0 1 1 3 1 0 8 Carolina Lopez 18:50 6 3/7 (42.9%) 3/6 (50%) 0/1 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 0 9 Manuela Rios 15:48 5 2/8 (25%) 2/8 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 1/2 (50%) 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 1 10 Mabel Martinez 11:04 0 0/4 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/3 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 2 4 0 0 0 1 0 12 Jennifer Muñoz 14:17 5 2/7 (28.6%) 1/4 (25%) 1/3 (33.3%) 0/0 (0%) 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 14 Marlyn Vente 20:13 2 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 4 6 0 2 1 0 0 19 Daniela Gonzalez 18:31 4 1/8 (12.5%) 1/4 (25%) 0/4 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 1 21 Valentina Lopze 25:09 10 2/6 (33.3%) 0/0 (0%) 2/6 (33.3%) 4/4 (100%) 1 1 2 1 0 2 0 0 22 Esperanza Delgado 10:19 3 1/4 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 1/4 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0

USA vs Colombia Game Summary

Team USA raced to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, blitzing Colombia with 12 unanswered points over the last 1:56 of the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 25, 37-12, after another 12-0 run by the Kara Lawson-coached team. South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards led the surge, scoring seven straight points, leading to a 48-19 halftime spread.

The team, made up of women's college basketball stars, kept the pressure going despite missing numerous shots in the third period. Audi Crooks, Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo, Raegan Beers and Edwards took turns in keeping Team USA on top 63-32 after 30 minutes.

Miles, Crooks, Beers and Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes led the US' offense in the payoff period, combining for 17 points to seal the team's second straight win and hold the early lead in Group B at 2-0.

Blakes topped Team USA's offense with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-8 from long distance, and 4-of-5 from free throws. Edwards and Miles added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Americans, who had 11 players scoring in the game.

Team USA won the game despite shooting 37.7% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line. They dominated the boards, grabbing a total of 68 rebounds, 30 of which from the offensive glass, as compared to Colombia's 32.

They limited their counterparts to 22.6% from the field and ruled the assists department (25-6) and fast break points (24-6).

Expand Tweet

Beers had 10 rebounds while Edwards came up with nine boards. Van Slooten and Miles had eight rebounds each. The incoming TCU point guard also finished with eight assists in an all-around effort.

Valentina Lopez led the Colombian attack with 10 points as they lost for the second straight time in the group phase.

Team USA next faces Puerto Rico on Monday night. The Puerto Ricans aced their first assignment against Colombia 68-65 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here