FIBA Americup Team USA vs Colombia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Gianna Kneepkens

Team USA continued its winning ways in the 2025 FIBA Americup women's basketball tournament, defeating Colombia 80-43 on Sunday night at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.
UCLA signee Gianna Kneepkens scored all her seven points in the first quarter on two layups and one three-pointer, as the Stars and Stripes raced to an early lead en route to their second straight win.
The Utah transfer played almost 16 minutes and went 3-of-6, including 1-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Kneepkens also finished with three rebounds and two assists.
USA vs Colombia Game Summary
Team USA raced to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, blitzing Colombia with 12 unanswered points over the last 1:56 of the quarter.
The lead ballooned to 25, 37-12, after another 12-0 run by the Kara Lawson-coached team. South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards led the surge, scoring seven straight points, leading to a 48-19 halftime spread.
The team, made up of women's college basketball stars, kept the pressure going despite missing numerous shots in the third period. Audi Crooks, Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo, Raegan Beers and Edwards took turns in keeping Team USA on top 63-32 after 30 minutes.
Miles, Crooks, Beers and Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes led the US' offense in the payoff period, combining for 17 points to seal the team's second straight win and hold the early lead in Group B at 2-0.
Blakes topped Team USA's offense with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-8 from long distance, and 4-of-5 from free throws. Edwards and Miles added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Americans, who had 11 players scoring in the game.
Team USA won the game despite shooting 37.7% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line. They dominated the boards, grabbing a total of 68 rebounds, 30 of which from the offensive glass, as compared to Colombia's 32.
They limited their counterparts to 22.6% from the field and ruled the assists department (25-6) and fast break points (24-6).
Beers had 10 rebounds while Edwards came up with nine boards. Van Slooten and Miles had eight rebounds each. The incoming TCU point guard also finished with eight assists in an all-around effort.
Valentina Lopez led the Colombian attack with 10 points as they lost for the second straight time in the group phase.
Team USA next faces Puerto Rico on Monday night. The Puerto Ricans aced their first assignment against Colombia 68-65 on Saturday.
