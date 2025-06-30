  • home icon
  • FIBA Americup Team USA vs Colombia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Gianna Kneepkens

By Geoff
Modified Jun 30, 2025 03:24 GMT
Gianna Kneepkens (Image Source: IMAGN)
Team USA continued its winning ways in the 2025 FIBA Americup women's basketball tournament, defeating Colombia 80-43 on Sunday night at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.

UCLA signee Gianna Kneepkens scored all her seven points in the first quarter on two layups and one three-pointer, as the Stars and Stripes raced to an early lead en route to their second straight win.

The Utah transfer played almost 16 minutes and went 3-of-6, including 1-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Kneepkens also finished with three rebounds and two assists.

USA vs Colombia box score

Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
USA
25
23
15
17
80
Colombia
10
9
13
11
43

USA

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
4
Flau'Jae Johnson
11:25
0
0/5
(0%)
0/3
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
5
Olivia Miles
20:23
11
4/7
(57.1%)
3/5
(60%)
1/2
(50%)
2/2
(100%)
0
8
8
8
1
4
0
0
6
Hannah Hidalgo
15:57
2
1/11
(9.1%)
1/6
(16.7%)
0/5
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
0
1
4
1
0
1
0
7
Mikayla Blakes
20:04
15
4/10
(40%)
1/2
(50%)
3/8
(37.5%)
4/5
(80%)
0
2
2
2
4
1
2
1
8
Madison Booker
18:23
5
2/5
(40%)
2/4
(50%)
0/1
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
0
2
2
1
0
4
2
0
9
Gianna Kneepkens
15:55
7
3/6
(50%)
2/2
(100%)
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
0
3
3
2
0
1
0
0
10
Hannah Stuelke
14:24
5
2/2
(100%)
2/2
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
1/3
(33.3%)
5
0
5
0
3
1
1
0
11
Kennedy Smith
17:53
3
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
2
3
5
4
1
1
2
2
12
Joyce Edwards
21:46
13
5/13
(38.5%)
5/13
(38.5%)
0/0
(0%)
3/3
(100%)
5
4
9
1
1
3
1
1
13
Raegan Beers
17:05
7
1/5
(20%)
1/5
(20%)
0/0
(0%)
5/7
(71.4%)
4
6
10
1
2
1
1
0
14
Grace Van Slooten
18:12
6
3/6
(50%)
3/6
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
3
5
8
2
0
0
2
1
15
Audi Crooks
08:33
6
3/5
(60%)
3/5
(60%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0

Colombia

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
0
Marta Moscarella
19:33
2
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
2/4
(50%)
1
2
3
0
3
2
0
4
5
Daihana Murillo
09:23
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
6
Yuliany Paz
16:07
2
1/6
(16.7%)
1/6
(16.7%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
4
5
1
4
2
1
2
7
Mayra Caicedo
20:46
4
1/9
(11.1%)
0/7
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0
0
0
1
1
3
1
0
8
Carolina Lopez
18:50
6
3/7
(42.9%)
3/6
(50%)
0/1
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
1
1
2
1
1
1
2
0
9
Manuela Rios
15:48
5
2/8
(25%)
2/8
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
1
1
2
2
1
2
1
1
10
Mabel Martinez
11:04
0
0/4
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/3
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
2
4
0
0
0
1
0
12
Jennifer Muñoz
14:17
5
2/7
(28.6%)
1/4
(25%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0/0
(0%)
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
14
Marlyn Vente
20:13
2
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
4
6
0
2
1
0
0
19
Daniela Gonzalez
18:31
4
1/8
(12.5%)
1/4
(25%)
0/4
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
1
2
0
2
0
0
1
21
Valentina Lopze
25:09
10
2/6
(33.3%)
0/0
(0%)
2/6
(33.3%)
4/4
(100%)
1
1
2
1
0
2
0
0
22
Esperanza Delgado
10:19
3
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0

USA vs Colombia Game Summary

Team USA raced to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, blitzing Colombia with 12 unanswered points over the last 1:56 of the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 25, 37-12, after another 12-0 run by the Kara Lawson-coached team. South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards led the surge, scoring seven straight points, leading to a 48-19 halftime spread.

The team, made up of women's college basketball stars, kept the pressure going despite missing numerous shots in the third period. Audi Crooks, Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo, Raegan Beers and Edwards took turns in keeping Team USA on top 63-32 after 30 minutes.

Miles, Crooks, Beers and Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes led the US' offense in the payoff period, combining for 17 points to seal the team's second straight win and hold the early lead in Group B at 2-0.

Blakes topped Team USA's offense with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-8 from long distance, and 4-of-5 from free throws. Edwards and Miles added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Americans, who had 11 players scoring in the game.

Team USA won the game despite shooting 37.7% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line. They dominated the boards, grabbing a total of 68 rebounds, 30 of which from the offensive glass, as compared to Colombia's 32.

They limited their counterparts to 22.6% from the field and ruled the assists department (25-6) and fast break points (24-6).

Beers had 10 rebounds while Edwards came up with nine boards. Van Slooten and Miles had eight rebounds each. The incoming TCU point guard also finished with eight assists in an all-around effort.

Valentina Lopez led the Colombian attack with 10 points as they lost for the second straight time in the group phase.

Team USA next faces Puerto Rico on Monday night. The Puerto Ricans aced their first assignment against Colombia 68-65 on Saturday.

About the author
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
