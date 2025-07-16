Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey hypes up Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride upon selection to WNBA All-Star Game 

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey hyped up Kayla McBride on Tuesday after the veteran guard was selected to participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Ivey shared a post from the Minnesota Lynx announcing McBride's selection on her Instagram story.

The post showed several images of McBride wearing her No. 21 Lynx jersey. Her name was placed in the middle with the words "2025 WNBA All-Star Reserve" written below it. Ivey dropped a five-word reaction to Minnesota's announcement, showing her delight in the former Fighting Irish star's achievement.

"And Another One ALL STAR," Ivey wrote with shamrock and star eyes emojis.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey hyped up her former player Kayla McBride on Instagram after the Minnesota Lynx was named a reserve in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Source: Instagram/@irishcoachivey

Kayla McBride was selected in this year's All-Star Game as an injury replacement. She took the place of Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, who suffered a left knee injury in the Dream's recent game against the Indiana Fever.

This will be McBride's fifth appearance in the WNBA All-Star Game and her second as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. She has been playing solid basketball for the Lynx this year, averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 dimes in her 12th season in the WNBA.

McBride will suit up for Team Collier in the All-Star Game, joining Minnesota teammates Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams on the roster. They will square off against Team Clark, which is led by captain Caitlin Clark.

Revisiting Kayla McBride's college basketball career at Notre Dame

Kayla McBride played four seasons at Notre Dame, suiting up for the Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2014. She played 19 games in her freshman year, averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in the 2010-11 season.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kayla McBride (#21) smiles after making a free throw in the second half against the Baylor Bears in their 2014 NCAA Tournament encounter at the Purcell Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

McBride became a key player for Notre Dame the following season, making 36 starts out of 39 total appearances. She improved her numbers in the 2011-12 season, averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 boards, 1.7 dimes and 1.5 steals during her sophomore year.

McBride's offense continued to improve in her junior year, averaging 15.9 points through 37 games in the 2012-13 campaign. She saved the best for last in her senior year at Notre Dame, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists. McBride averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 dimes in her final season with the Irish.

