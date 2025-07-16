Caitlin Clark injury update: Stephanie White spills the beans after teary-eyed Fever point guard exits game with brutal injury

Caitlin Clark encountered yet another injury during the Indiana Fever's 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Fever coach Stephanie White shared an update post-game, one that both the organization and basketball enthusiasts dreaded. White stated that Clark experienced discomfort in her groin and will undergo further assessment to determine the severity of the injury.

"Just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," White told reporters.

The incident happened after Clark delivered an excellent backdoor assist to Kelsey Mitchell to ice the game with a little over 30 seconds left. Clark halted in discomfort, clutching her inner thigh. She limped down the court and hit her head against the stanchion, visibly distressed and on the verge of tears.

She left the game shortly after as her teammates checked on their star player, who appeared visibly disheartened. Clark's performance concluded with 14 points over 28 minutes of play.

Caitlin Clark had previously missed five games due to a strain in her left groin. It appeared she may have now injured her right groin against the Connecticut Sun, and it is uncertain whether this latest injury will require her to be sidelined for an extended period once again.

