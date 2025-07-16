Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun squared off in a regular season matchup at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday. Caitlin Clark’s Fever came into the game on a two-game win streak with an 11-10 record, while the struggling Sun, sitting at a league-worst 3-18, were looking to snap a two-game skid.
Indiana rolled out their familiar starting five of Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The Sun countered with a lineup featuring Saniya Rivers, Tina Charles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jacy Sheldon and Bria Hartley.
Both teams came out firing in a fast-paced first quarter. Howard powered the Fever’s offense while Charles took the lead for the Sun, resulting in a tightly contested opening period that ended with Indiana ahead 29-28.
The second quarter, however, saw a drop in offensive efficiency from both sides. Neither team could gain much separation and the Fever once again edged the period by a single point. At halftime, Indiana led 44-42, with Howard posting 12 points and Charles close behind with 11.
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score (July 15)
Indiana Fever
Player
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
Plus/Minu
Lexie Hull SF
10:19
2
4
50
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
5
-1
Natasha Howard PF
17:15
6
8
75
0
0
-
0
0
-
2
4
6
0
0
1
1
0
12
0
Aliyah Boston C
17:55
0
4
0
0
1
0
1
2
50
0
4
4
3
1
0
1
2
1
1
Kelsey Mitchell SG
17:20
5
6
83.3
0
1
0
1
1
100
0
1
1
2
0
1
0
1
11
2
Caitlin Clark PG
12:59
2
5
40
0
2
0
1
2
50
0
3
3
4
3
1
0
0
5
11
Aari McDonald
9:41
0
1
0
0
0
-
2
2
100
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
0
2
-9
Sophie Cunningham
9:41
2
4
50
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
3
Damiris Dantas
4:50
1
2
50
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
3
Sydney Colson
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Makayla Timpson
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Brianna Turner
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Connecticut Sun
Player
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
Plus/Minus
Saniya Rivers SF
15:10
3
6
50
0
2
0
0
0
-
1
2
3
2
0
2
0
1
6
1
Olivia Nelson-Ododa PF
12:48
3
7
42.9
0
0
-
0
0
-
3
1
4
1
1
0
0
1
6
0
Tina Charles C
17:46
4
11
36.4
0
1
0
3
4
75
3
4
7
2
0
1
1
1
11
-1
Jacy Sheldon SG
15:32
0
2
0
0
2
0
0
0
-
1
0
1
2
0
1
0
1
0
-7
Bria Hartley PG
15:10
2
4
50
2
4
50
0
0
-
0
3
3
0
2
0
0
1
6
-6
Leïla Lacan
9:18
3
4
75
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
0
6
2
Aneesah Morrow
6:24
1
6
16.7
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
Lindsay Allen
4:50
2
2
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
4
4
Haley Peters
3:02
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
-4
Marina Mabrey
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rayah Marshall
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Note scores are update till halftime.
