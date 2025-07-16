  • home icon
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 16, 2025 01:21 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun squared off in a regular season matchup at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday. Caitlin Clark’s Fever came into the game on a two-game win streak with an 11-10 record, while the struggling Sun, sitting at a league-worst 3-18, were looking to snap a two-game skid.

Indiana rolled out their familiar starting five of Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The Sun countered with a lineup featuring Saniya Rivers, Tina Charles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jacy Sheldon and Bria Hartley.

Both teams came out firing in a fast-paced first quarter. Howard powered the Fever’s offense while Charles took the lead for the Sun, resulting in a tightly contested opening period that ended with Indiana ahead 29-28.

The second quarter, however, saw a drop in offensive efficiency from both sides. Neither team could gain much separation and the Fever once again edged the period by a single point. At halftime, Indiana led 44-42, with Howard posting 12 points and Charles close behind with 11.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score (July 15)

Indiana Fever

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minu
Lexie Hull SF10:192450125000-000100015-1
Natasha Howard PF17:15687500-00-24600110120
Aliyah Boston C17:5504001012500443101211
Kelsey Mitchell SG17:205683.30101110001120101112
Caitlin Clark PG12:592540020125003343100511
Aari McDonald9:4101000-22100000320002-9
Sophie Cunningham9:412450125000-0220000053
Damiris Dantas4:5012501110000-0000000133
Sydney Colson0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Makayla Timpson0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Brianna Turner0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Connecticut Sun

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Saniya Rivers SF15:10365002000-1232020161
Olivia Nelson-Ododa PF12:483742.900-00-3141100160
Tina Charles C17:4641136.401034753472011111-1
Jacy Sheldon SG15:3202002000-101201010-7
Bria Hartley PG15:102450245000-033020016-6
Leïla Lacan9:18347501000-0110210062
Aneesah Morrow6:241616.71333.300-0220000031
Lindsay Allen4:502210000-00-0111010144
Haley Peters3:0201000-00-011000010-4
Marina Mabrey0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Rayah Marshall0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note scores are update till halftime.

Edited by Atishay Jain
