Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun squared off in a regular season matchup at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday. Caitlin Clark’s Fever came into the game on a two-game win streak with an 11-10 record, while the struggling Sun, sitting at a league-worst 3-18, were looking to snap a two-game skid.

Indiana rolled out their familiar starting five of Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The Sun countered with a lineup featuring Saniya Rivers, Tina Charles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jacy Sheldon and Bria Hartley.

Both teams came out firing in a fast-paced first quarter. Howard powered the Fever’s offense while Charles took the lead for the Sun, resulting in a tightly contested opening period that ended with Indiana ahead 29-28.

The second quarter, however, saw a drop in offensive efficiency from both sides. Neither team could gain much separation and the Fever once again edged the period by a single point. At halftime, Indiana led 44-42, with Howard posting 12 points and Charles close behind with 11.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score (July 15)

Indiana Fever

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minu Lexie Hull SF 10:19 2 4 50 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 -1 Natasha Howard PF 17:15 6 8 75 0 0 - 0 0 - 2 4 6 0 0 1 1 0 12 0 Aliyah Boston C 17:55 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 2 50 0 4 4 3 1 0 1 2 1 1 Kelsey Mitchell SG 17:20 5 6 83.3 0 1 0 1 1 100 0 1 1 2 0 1 0 1 11 2 Caitlin Clark PG 12:59 2 5 40 0 2 0 1 2 50 0 3 3 4 3 1 0 0 5 11 Aari McDonald 9:41 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 2 100 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 2 -9 Sophie Cunningham 9:41 2 4 50 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 Damiris Dantas 4:50 1 2 50 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 3 Sydney Colson 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Makayla Timpson 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brianna Turner 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Connecticut Sun

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Saniya Rivers SF 15:10 3 6 50 0 2 0 0 0 - 1 2 3 2 0 2 0 1 6 1 Olivia Nelson-Ododa PF 12:48 3 7 42.9 0 0 - 0 0 - 3 1 4 1 1 0 0 1 6 0 Tina Charles C 17:46 4 11 36.4 0 1 0 3 4 75 3 4 7 2 0 1 1 1 11 -1 Jacy Sheldon SG 15:32 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 -7 Bria Hartley PG 15:10 2 4 50 2 4 50 0 0 - 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 1 6 -6 Leïla Lacan 9:18 3 4 75 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 6 2 Aneesah Morrow 6:24 1 6 16.7 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 Lindsay Allen 4:50 2 2 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 4 Haley Peters 3:02 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 -4 Marina Mabrey 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rayah Marshall 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note scores are update till halftime.

