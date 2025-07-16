Caitlin Clark Stats Tonight: Fever superstar records new low as horrendous run extends in game against Sun (July 15, 2025 WNBA Season)

Caitlin Clark spearheaded the Indiana Fever's effort against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday as a large crowd gathered to see the superstar perform in Boston. However, fans did not experience anything thrilling from the star point guard, who continued to face challenges with her shooting and set a new low during a difficult stretch.
In the first half, the Fever held a two-point advantage while Clark registered a +11 on the court. Although her overall impact on the team's performance was considerable, her shots consistently missed the mark as the former Iowa player struggled to shake off her shooting woes on the road.
During the opening half, the Fever guard failed to connect on two attempts from beyond the arc but managed to tally some points from inside the 3-point line. Her playmaking remained exceptional, yet the turnovers, which she had minimized in the last two games, began to accumulate once more.
At half time, Caitlin Clark had five points on 2-of-5 shooting, including 0-of-2 from 3-point range. She also recorded three rebounds and four assists as the Indiana Fever led 44-42.
In the third quarter, Clark missed all five of her field goal attempts as Indiana squandered an opportunity to separate themselves and gain a lead. The ex-Iowa guard also bricked three more 3-point attempts, leading to her ongoing frustration.