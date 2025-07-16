"It’s not that deep or that serious" - Caitlin Clark tones down excitement ahead of her WNBA All-Star 3-pt contest debut

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on participating in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest. Clark will make her 3-point contest debut against some of the best long-distance shooters in the league. One of the biggest challenges she'll need to overcome is Sabrina Ionescu, who won the event in 2023.

Clark will be up against four other competitors, including Ionescu. The other three participants will be the defending champion Allisha Gray, Sonia Citron and Kelsey Plum.

While the idea of the Fever star headlining the shooting event is exciting, Clark doesn't want to hype it up as much. With only a few days away until the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, Clark discussed what was running through her mind regarding her debut in the 3-point contest.

“It’s not that deep or that serious, just go out there and have fun and shoot it,” Clark said. "I've never participated in a 3-point competition before. I would practice before. I'll just go out there and have fun."

Caitlin Clark is considered to be the favorite for the contest despite going up against Sabrina Ionescu. Clark was the hottest rookie last season, proving herself to be one of the few players who could keep up with the veterans in the league.

Caitlin Clark denied rumors regarding not wanting to participate in 3-point contest

While WNBA fans are excited to see Caitlin Clark make her 3-point contest debut, there was a rumor that suggested the Indiana Fever star didn't want to participate.

Clark denied the rumors and is set on winning, taking the crown from the defending champion, Allisha Gray.

“I know there was a narrative going around that I didn't want to do that at one point, which I'm not sure who made that up, but that's false, because I am doing it,” she said on Tuesday ahead of Indiana’s game against the Connecticut Sun. “I was just saving my first three-point competition in my own city. Whoever said that, that was a lie.”

The speculations could have arisen due to her decision to skip the contest last season. While Clark wasn't officially invited to participate in the event last year, she made her feelings clear regarding her goal to participate in this year's event in Indianapolis.

