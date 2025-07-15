“That’s actually crazy”: Sophie Cunningham and her sister call out Caitlin Clark over nostalgic flub

Sophie Cunningham and her sister Lindsey called out Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after she botched her answers in a nostalgic challenge. The Fever posted a video asking Cunningham, Aliyah Boston, Makayla Timpson, Brianna Turner and Clark to identify children’s toys from the 90s.

While most players recognized many of the toys, the star guard had a rough time. Clark identified a cup-and-ball toy as a wand and a stick, and referred to the Chinese finger trap toy as yarn.

Her hilarious answers were caught by Cunningham’s sister, who called her out in the post’s comment section.

“Yarn 😂,” Lindsey wrote.

Cunningham also chimed in to give her thoughts on Clark’s answers, writing:

“@linds_cham that’s actually crazy @caitlinclark22 !!!! smh 🤦🏼‍♀️🤣.”

Clark playfully took things, saying:

“@sophie_cham oops hehe.”

Sophie Cunningham, her sister and Caitlin Clark’s interaction on Instagram.

Clark’s poor performance in the Fever’s 90s toys challenge is quite understandable, as she was born in 2002. The Indiana star was still learning how to walk by the time such toys started to become a rarity.

Caitlin Clark cites Steph Curry's example amid ongoing shooting slump

Caitlin Clark has been going through one of the worst shooting slumps of her career, going 26-for-88 over her last six games. But, despite her poor form, her confidence in her abilities remains high as ever and she has been using Steph Curry's example to move forward.

Speaking ahead of the Wings-Fever game on Sunday, Clark mentioned an interesting Curry stat shared by the Fever's shooting coach.

"He was like, 'Steph is 27 for his last 70.' Even the best in the world go through it," Clark said. "That's where you can find your confidence."

Clark would've been fine even without Curry's example, as her faith in her hard work remains unshakeable.

"I know how hard I've worked," she added. "This isn't something that's going to last."

When Clark isn't lighting it up from 3-point range, she still manages to have an impact and gets the team rolling with her stellar playmaking. The Fever will return to the court on Tuesday to take on the Connecticut Sun.

