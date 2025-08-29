Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey was impressed by Skylar Diggins’s performance after an impressive 23-point display in the Seattle Storm’s 93-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

The veteran guard poured in 23 points on an efficient 8-for-14 shooting night, while also recording five assists and four steals as Seattle secured its fourth win in five games.

Her all-around display caught plenty of attention, including from her former coach at Notre Dame. The Storm’s official Instagram celebrated Diggins’ outing with a “Crown Her” graphic, which Ivey reposted on her own story, applauding her former star’s brilliance.

Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey shows support for Skylar Diggins after impressive 23-point display. Credit: IG/@/irishcoachivey

Diggins and Ivey share a long history at Notre Dame. Ivey, a former Irish standout herself, was an assistant coach during Diggins’ decorated college career.

Together, they helped push Notre Dame into national prominence, with Diggins leading the program to three Final Four appearances and two national championship game appearances between 2009 and 2013. She finished her career as a three-time All-American and one of the school’s all-time greats.

In the WNBA, Diggins has built on that legacy, becoming one of the league’s most respected guards. A six-time All-Star and former All-WNBA First Team selection, she has averaged more than 16.0 points per game over her career.

Meanwhile, Ivey has carried the torch at Notre Dame as head coach, taking over in 2020. She has guided the program back into contention, earning NCAA tournament appearances every season except her first season.

Niele Ivey named Woman of the Year by YWCA North Central Indiana

Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey was named Woman of the Year by the YWCA North Central Indiana. She will be honored at the organisation’s annual Tribute dinner on October 2 at the Armory Event Center in South Bend.

The event, which supports the YWCA’s mission of providing shelter and healing services for domestic violence survivors, will feature inspiring survivor stories, a cocktail reception, a formal dinner, and live and silent auctions.

Ivey’s recognition highlights her impact both on and off the court as a leader and role model in the community.

