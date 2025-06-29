Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo sends clear message as Team USA begins FIBA Americup campaign

Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo bucked the trend of players leaving the program in the off-season and instead chose to stay in South Bend. During the offseason, Hidalgo scored a spot on the 12-person roster for Team USA's AmeriCup tournament in Chile.

Ad

Hidalgo teamed up with former Fighting Irish star Olivia Miles in Team USA's 108-47 win over hosts Chile to start the competition on a high note. In a clip posted on the team's Instagram page after the game, Hidalgo was upbeat about Team USA's chances of winning more games at the competition in the coming games.

"It was so great, the crowd was so great. I'm super excited and more dubs to come," Hannah Hidalgo said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hidalgo reposted the clip of her promise on her Instagram stories alongside a gold medal and captioned it:

"More to come!!"

Hidalgo's IG stories

The last time that Team USA won the AmeriCup was in 2021, as they were beaten in the 2023 final by Brazil.

Ad

Hannah Hidalgo was tabbed to be the face of women's basketball

Hannah Hidalgo averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, leading them on a 19-game winning streak. This culminated in a No. 1 AP ranking in February. After a stellar season, she was also named a Wooden Award finalist.

During a "SportsCenter" interview in May, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey tabbed Hidalgo to be the face of college basketball next season.

Ad

"Well, she's (Hidalgo) gonna be the best player in the game," Ivey said. "She's ready for it, a rising junior, somebody that has exploded on the stage since her freshman year, coming off of an incredible sophomore year. She's ready for it and I'm excited that she's going to be the face of women's basketball 'cause she's earned it and deserves it. I think she's going to be phenomenal.

Ad

"She wants it, she's hungry for that role and she's got a chance to see it from a lot of different perspectives and she has that energy, she has that excitement. She's a leader regardless because of the way she plays and now, she gets the chance to be an upperclassman, somebody that's got the experience, and she's gotta be more vocal. All eyes are on her and she's excited for that position."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hannah Hidalgo will face plenty of competition to be the face of college basketball next season. The 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, UConn Huskies standout Azzi Fudd, and Wooden Award-winning USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins are still in the picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here