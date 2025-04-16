Notre Dame transfer Kylee Watson gives emotional shoutout to Te-Hina Paopao following Atlanta Dream selection

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao was picked by the Atlanta Dream in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. The guard was a second-round, 18th overall pick, joining the franchise alongside Taylor Thierry.

As fans, teammates and family congratulated Paopao on her new basketball journey, Notre Dame transfer Kylee Watson dedicated a post for the former Gamecock.

She posted multiple clips of Paopao celebrating and dancing with her family and friends, captioning the X post:

"So sooo special being able to be there (& surprise) my bestie boo girl yesterday to see her get drafted. she deserves it all, & Atlanta is so lucky to have her (I am not mad about having to visit the A now either lol). pure joy and love for my twin flame, PRADA YOUUU ♥️."

Te-Hina Paopao began her college journey at Oregon and transferred to Dawn Staley's program in 2023. While her senior year stats don't resemble her best season, she transformed into a combo guard with South Carolina, impacting the game on and off the ball.

She also developed into a credible shooter as she led Division I in 3-point shooting (46.8%) in her first season with the Gamecocks.

"We think these are two great players (Paopao and Taylor Thierry) from two great programs that can stretch (the floor) and come in and really compete,” Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a post-draft conference.

Te-Hina Paopao did not attend the draft despite being invited

Te-Hina Paopao was one of 16 players invited to the draft on Monday at the Shed. However, the guard did not attend the once-in-a-lifetime event. Instead, she had her intimate celebration with her family at Oceanside, California.

"I'll be having the draft party at home just because I want my family to be there," she said after South Carolina's NCAA championship game loss to UConn on April 6.

"I want to start with the people that have been there for the journey, for the ride. I'm just really excited for my next journey and just super proud."

Te-Hina Paopao will enhance the Dream's perimeter play on both ends of the floor. However, she will most likely come off the bench for Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard in her rookie season.

