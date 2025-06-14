Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles drops 2-word reaction as former teammate Kate Koval puts in a dominant display at the FIBA 3x3 Women's series 

Kate Koval made a loud statement at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series in Vienna, putting up an impressive defensive display against Singapore that left fans in awe. FIBA 3x3 posted a series of clips from the game on Instagram on Saturday, where the Ukranian forward can be seen standing like a brick wall in front of the rim.

The FIBA 3x3's official Instagram account celebrated her performance with a graphic that read “KATERYNA KO-WALL!” highlighting just how impregnable she was for Ukraine on Saturday.

“😤 There is NO getting past Kateryna Koval! 🚫🇺🇦,” the caption read.

Koval anchored the defense with her shot-blocking. One of the clips highlighted her timing as she blocked a Singapore player's shot inside the paint, rising high above the rim. The highlights from the game prompted a reaction from her former Notre Dame teammate, Olivia Miles.

“Damn Kate!!! 🤣🤣” Miles commented.

In another clip in the post, Koval showed her mobility and awareness, shifting across the lane to the opposite side of the paint to swat away another shot attempt.

Koval capped off her defensive clinic by denying yet another shot directly under the basket and refused to allow any easy looks at the rim. Ukraine finished the matchup with a 21-13 victory in the quarter-finals.

Playing with Koval last season, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 48.3%. Kate Koval averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 45.1%.

Olivia Miles opens up on Notre Dame exit

Olivia Miles finally shed light on her decision to leave Notre Dame. Her sudden departure sparked speculation that internal issues may have played a role in her decision.

Speaking candidly with TNT’s Candace Parker in April, Miles explained her motivation for staying in college rather than entering the WNBA. After Notre Dame’s 71-62 loss to TCU in March Madness, many expected Miles to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick. Instead, she announced that she would return for her final year of eligibility.

Shortly after, Miles revealed she would not be returning to the Fighting Irish, opting instead to enter the transfer portal. Within a week, she officially committed to TCU.

“I just want to be a pro without being a pro,” Miles said. “Every day on campus, I want to act and be the way a pro would be, so when I do actually go to the league, I’ll be fully ready.”

Though she admitted it was difficult to leave the program, Miles made it clear that the decision was about her long-term career goals.

