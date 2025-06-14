Ex-Notre Dame star Olivia Miles shows off chemistry with new TCU teammates in latest practice session clips 

Notre Dame's former guard Olivia Miles was at TCU's hardwood on Friday, showcasing her synergy with her new teammates. The Horned Frogs' practice for the 2025-26 season began earlier this week. On Friday, the school posted a few glimpses into the new roster's chemistry on Instagram.

Ad

The carousel opened with an image of Miles' celebration, followed by her scoring and playmaking abilities. The post also highlighted Natalie Mazurek, Donovyn Hunter, Marta Suarez and other's skills.

"Stacking days," the post's caption read.

Ad

Trending

The Horned Frogs are coming off their best season ever, marking a 34-4 overall run. It included eight victories over AP top-25 ranked teams like NC State, Notre Dame, Baylor and West Virginia, earning the top record in the Big 12. The school earned an NCAA bid and marked an Elite Eight appearance against Texas.

Olivia Miles' addition comes after the graduation of Hailey Van Lith, who is in the middle of her rookie year with the Chicago Sky.

Ad

The former Notre Dame guard is coming off her best collegiate year, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 48.3% clip. She also made 40.6% of her 3-point attempts.

Ad

Olivia Miles clears rumors with former teammate Hannah Hidalgo

Olivia Miles put together a notable stretch alongside Hannah Hidalgo last season, often headlining as the best duo in college basketball.

So, when she exercised the transfer portal this offseason, fans believed it was due to chemistry issues with Hidalgo. However, Miles cleared it up during an Instagram live in April:

"We are fine, we are perfectly fine, there's no beef, there's literally no beef. Ya'll are creating it thinner."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Olivia Miles had an option to enter the WNBA draft this year, where she was anticipated to be the No. 2 pick, behind Paige Bueckers. She now joins the same TCU team that eliminated Notre Dame from the NCAA tournament last season. Miles is one of the best passing guards in the DI circuit and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Alongside Miles, the Horned Frogs also welcome 6-foot-7 Portuguese big Clara Silva (Kentucky) and 6-foot-1 combo guard Taliyah Parker (A&M) from the portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here