Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles shows off creativity in first practice session with new team TCU

Olivia Miles surprised the college basketball world after the season when she elected to enter the transfer portal. Most media members initially projected her to forego her final season of eligibility and enter the WNBA draft. However, rather than doing so, she decided to return to college but not at Notre Dame.

Instead, Olivia Miles entered the portal and transferred the TCU. On Wednesday, the Just Women's Sports Instagram account posted a photo and video of the first look for fans of Miles in a TCU uniform. She was practicing with her new teammates on the Horned Frogs while showcasing some impressive creativity during the session.

"New threads for Olivia Miles," Just Women's Sports wrote.

If Miles entered the 2025 WNBA draft, most experts projected her to be a top 10 pick, and she even could have gone in the top five. She is coming off her fourth season at Notre Dame and her best year yet. She averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.9 apg and 1.4 spg.

Miles was the Fighting Irish's second-leading scorer this past season behind Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo is one of the biggest young stars in women's college basketball and averaged 23.8 ppg this past year.

Olivia Miles is named to Team USA trials for the FIBA AmeriCup Women's Tournament

On Monday, Team USA announced its roster for the trials for the FIBA AmeriCup Women's Tournament. Olivia Miles was named to the roster alongside her former teammate, Hannah Hidalgo. USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee chair Cori Close released a statement with the announcement.

"On behalf of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Committee, I am proud to announce a talented group of 21 athletes who will compete for their place on the 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team," Close said. "About half of these young women have already claimed a gold medal with USA Basketball, so they bring great international experience with them."

"They are sure to be fierce competitors at trials. We look forward to choosing the group who will best represent the U.S. at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup."

The 21 players are as follows:

Raegan Beers

Mikayla Blakes

Madison Booker

Mara Braun

Addyson Brown

Jaloni Cambridge

Audi Crooks

Margaret Doogan

Joyce Edwards

Stailee Heard

Hannah Hidalgo

Flau’jae Johnson

Gianna Kneepkens

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

Olivia Miles

Khamil Pierre

Reigan Richardson

Kennedy Smith

Hannah Stuelke

Grace VanSlooten

Payton Verhulst

The trials are scheduled to begin on June 17 in Colorado Springs. Once the final roster is selected, the tournament will begin on June 28.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

