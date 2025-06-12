Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles shows off creativity in first practice session with new team TCU

Olivia Miles surprised the college basketball world after the season when she elected to enter the transfer portal. Most media members initially projected her to forego her final season of eligibility and enter the WNBA draft. However, rather than doing so, she decided to return to college but not at Notre Dame.
Instead, Olivia Miles entered the portal and transferred the TCU. On Wednesday, the Just Women's Sports Instagram account posted a photo and video of the first look for fans of Miles in a TCU uniform. She was practicing with her new teammates on the Horned Frogs while showcasing some impressive creativity during the session.
"New threads for Olivia Miles," Just Women's Sports wrote.
If Miles entered the 2025 WNBA draft, most experts projected her to be a top 10 pick, and she even could have gone in the top five. She is coming off her fourth season at Notre Dame and her best year yet. She averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.9 apg and 1.4 spg.
Miles was the Fighting Irish's second-leading scorer this past season behind Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo is one of the biggest young stars in women's college basketball and averaged 23.8 ppg this past year.
Olivia Miles is named to Team USA trials for the FIBA AmeriCup Women's Tournament
On Monday, Team USA announced its roster for the trials for the FIBA AmeriCup Women's Tournament. Olivia Miles was named to the roster alongside her former teammate, Hannah Hidalgo. USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee chair Cori Close released a statement with the announcement.
"On behalf of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Committee, I am proud to announce a talented group of 21 athletes who will compete for their place on the 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team," Close said. "About half of these young women have already claimed a gold medal with USA Basketball, so they bring great international experience with them."
"They are sure to be fierce competitors at trials. We look forward to choosing the group who will best represent the U.S. at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup."
The 21 players are as follows:
- Raegan Beers
- Mikayla Blakes
- Madison Booker
- Mara Braun
- Addyson Brown
- Jaloni Cambridge
- Audi Crooks
- Margaret Doogan
- Joyce Edwards
- Stailee Heard
- Hannah Hidalgo
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Gianna Kneepkens
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
- Olivia Miles
- Khamil Pierre
- Reigan Richardson
- Kennedy Smith
- Hannah Stuelke
- Grace VanSlooten
- Payton Verhulst
The trials are scheduled to begin on June 17 in Colorado Springs. Once the final roster is selected, the tournament will begin on June 28.
