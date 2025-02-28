  • home icon
  "Now we're becoming entrepreneurs": Haley Cavinder opens about future plans as final season with Miami nears end

"Now we're becoming entrepreneurs": Haley Cavinder opens about future plans as final season with Miami nears end

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Feb 28, 2025 00:43 GMT
Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder
Haley Cavinder opens about future plans as final season with Miami nears end. (Credits: IG/@haleycavinder, @hanna.cavinder)

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's college basketball careers might be shorter than fans expected before the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes are currently 14th in the ACC, suggesting they will be forced to pack up before the conference tournament game on Mar. 9.

A couple of games remain before the Hurricanes' season ends. In essence, the twins entertained the fans throughout the regulation but couldn't produce their best basketball season, which is a standard expectation from senior-year players.

Haley Cavinder realizes this and, on Wednesday, hinted at pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors in the future while talking to ESPN.

"We kind of started out as trailblazers and now we're becoming entrepreneurs," she said.
Nevertheless, when she looks back on her journey, Cavinder has zero regrets. She expresses gratitude for being able to share some of the loudest moments with her twin, Hanna Cavinder.

"This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun. But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do."
The sisters took a brief break from competitive basketball to focus on the new opportunities NIL offered after the 2022-23 season. They returned to the Division I circuit in the 2024 offseason for a final run.

Haley initially planned to join the TCU Horned Frogs, which would have paired her with star guard Hailey Van Lith. However, she later rescinded to join Hanna Cavinder and the Hurricanes.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are two of the biggest names in college basketball

Although their stats are lower than Flau'jae Johnson, Paige Bueckers, and others, Hanna and Haley Cavinder are two of the biggest names in the women's college basketball landscape. The twins did so by connecting with a larger fanbase than other stars.

The two built their brand early by consistently creating lifestyle, fashion, health and behind-the-scenes videos. In February alone, the twins posted 55 TikTok videos that averaged over 400k views per video.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder have more than 10 million followers on their social media platforms and are two of the top-most earners through NIL.

They own the nutrition and fitness app "TWOgether" and have significant partnerships with sports, fitness and food brands, which can bolster their presence in the athletic world.

Edited by William Paul
