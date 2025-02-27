WATCH: Haley Cavinder teases twin Hanna Cavinder by reminding how internet called her a "curse"

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister deployed a playful spin on the negative narratives around Hanna Cavinder. Some college hoops and football fans have mocked Hanna as a "curse" behind her boyfriend Carson Beck's string of dismal performances.

Ad

In their latest TikTok video, Hanna is seen using the hateful commentary as fuel in the gym. The video opens with her expecting to finish the session early, to which Haley responds by bringing up the ongoing criticism. Motivated by the comments, the 24-year-old intensified her workout.

"Are you ready to leave?" Hanna mimicked the question.

"Remeber when internet called you his biggest curse?" Haley responded.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck publicly acknowledged his relationship with Hanna Cavinder in the offseason.

He averaged 72.4% completions, 9.5 yards per pass attempt and a 167.9 passer rating in the previous season. This year, he is garnering 64.7% completion, 7.8 yards per pass attempt and a 145.3 passer rating. Some fans have been blaming Beck's relationship for his low-performing season.

This is not the first time Hanna and Haley Cavinder have playfully addressed the internet's narrative on them. In a video from earlier in this basketball season, Haley mocked Hanna Cavinder for being "the biggest curse in college football right now," in a "Suspect is...." trend.

Ad

Ad

Despite their ability to poke fun at their criticism, Hanna has also seriously addressed the practice of hate speech and negative comments in the past.

"It's actually sickening nowadays how society can just turn a blind eye to someone's comments about what a person looks like online," she said in a TikTok video. "And it's just sickening that people all get satisfaction of humiliating someone about their looks."

Ad

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder might not make the NCAA tournament

After taking a brief hiatus from competitive basketball (2023-24 season), Haley and Hanna Cavidner are in their last year of college eligibility. With a 14-13 record, the program is currently ranked 14th in the ACC. It started off with a strong 11-1 run but then lost 12 of its 15 games.

Ad

ESPN's current NCAA bracketology does not render the Hurricanes as March Madness-worthy. The team only has two games remaining in its season.

With that, there is a possibility that Hanna and Haley Cavinder's college career ends in less than two weeks. Their only chance to extend the season is to win the ACC tournament or earn a bid for the NCAA tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!